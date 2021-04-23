This is the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle on April 23

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the Cabinet reshuffle on April 23, some nine months after his previous reshuffle in July 2020 following the general election.

This comes two weeks after Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat announced that he will be stepping aside as the leader of 4G ministers.

The reshuffle involves seven ministers switching portfolios and here's the complete list of Cabinet appointments at one glance:

Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Ministers

Indranee Rajah

Maliki Osman

Ministry of Communications and Information

Minister: Josephine Teo [NEW]

Senior Minister of State:

Janil Puthucheary

Minister of State:

Tan Kiat How [NEW]

Parl Sec:

Rahayu Mahzam [NEW]

Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth

Minister: Edwin Tong

Ministers of State:

Low Yen Ling

Alvin Tan

Parl Sec:

Eric Chua

Ministry of Defence

Minister: Ng Eng Hen

Senior Ministers of State:

Heng Chee How

Zaqy Mohamad

Ministry of Education

Minister: Chan Chun Sing [NEW]

Second Minister:

Maliki Osman

Ministers of State:

Sun Xueling

Gan Siow Huang

Ministry of Finance

Minister: Lawrence Wong [NEW]

Second Minister:

Indranee Rajah

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Vivian Balakrishnan

Second Minister:

Maliki Osman

Senior Minister of State:

Sim Ann [NEW]

Ministry of Health

Minister: Ong Ye Kung [NEW]

Second Minister:

Masagos Zulkifli

Senior Ministers of State:

Koh Poh Koon

Janil Puthucheary

Parl Sec:

Rahayu Mahzam

Ministry of Home Affairs

Minister: K Shanmugam

Second Minister:

Josephine Teo

Ministers of State:

Faishal Ibrahim

Desmond Tan

Ministry of Law

Minister: K Shanmugam

Second Minister:

Edwin Tong

Ministry of Manpower

Minister: Tan See Leng [NEW]

Senior Ministers of State:

Koh Poh Koon [NEW]

Zaqy Mohamad

Minister of State:

Gan Siow Huang

Ministry of National Development

Minister: Desmond Lee

Second Minister:

Indranee Rajah

Senior Minister of State:

Sim Ann

Minister of State:

Faishal Ibrahim

Tan Kiat How

Ministry of Social and Family Development

Minister: Masagos Zulkifli

Desmond Lee (i/c of Social Services Integration)

Minister of State:

Sun Xueling

Parl Sec:

Eric Chua

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Minister: Grace Fu

Senior Minister of State:

Amy Khor

Minister of State:

Desmond Tan

Ministry of Trade and Industry

Minister: Gan Kim Yong [NEW]

S Iswaran (i/c of Trade Relations)

Second Minister:

Tan See Leng

Minister of State:

Low Yen Ling

Alvin Tan

Ministry of Transport

Minister: S Iswaran [NEW]

Senior Minister of State:

Amy Khor

Chee Hong Tat

Senior Parl Sec:

Baey Yam Keng

Mayors

Central: Denise Phua

North East: Desmond Choo

North West: Alex Yam

South East: Mohd Fahmi Aliman

South West: Low Yen Ling

Related stories:

Top image via Getty Images