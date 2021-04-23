This is the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle on April 23

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the Cabinet reshuffle on April 23, some nine months after his previous reshuffle in July 2020 following the general election.
This comes two weeks after Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat announced that he will be stepping aside as the leader of 4G ministers.
The reshuffle involves seven ministers switching portfolios and here's the complete list of Cabinet appointments at one glance:
Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean
Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Ministers
Indranee Rajah
Maliki Osman
Ministry of Communications and Information
Minister: Josephine Teo [NEW]
Senior Minister of State:
Janil Puthucheary
Minister of State:
Tan Kiat How [NEW]
Parl Sec:
Rahayu Mahzam [NEW]
Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth
Minister: Edwin Tong
Ministers of State:
Low Yen Ling
Alvin Tan
Parl Sec:
Eric Chua
Ministry of Defence
Minister: Ng Eng Hen
Senior Ministers of State:
Heng Chee How
Zaqy Mohamad
Ministry of Education
Minister: Chan Chun Sing [NEW]
Second Minister:
Maliki Osman
Ministers of State:
Sun Xueling
Gan Siow Huang
Ministry of Finance
Minister: Lawrence Wong [NEW]
Second Minister:
Indranee Rajah
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister: Vivian Balakrishnan
Second Minister:
Maliki Osman
Senior Minister of State:
Sim Ann [NEW]
Ministry of Health
Minister: Ong Ye Kung [NEW]
Second Minister:
Masagos Zulkifli
Senior Ministers of State:
Koh Poh Koon
Janil Puthucheary
Parl Sec:
Rahayu Mahzam
Ministry of Home Affairs
Minister: K Shanmugam
Second Minister:
Josephine Teo
Ministers of State:
Faishal Ibrahim
Desmond Tan
Ministry of Law
Minister: K Shanmugam
Second Minister:
Edwin Tong
Ministry of Manpower
Minister: Tan See Leng [NEW]
Senior Ministers of State:
Koh Poh Koon [NEW]
Zaqy Mohamad
Minister of State:
Gan Siow Huang
Ministry of National Development
Minister: Desmond Lee
Second Minister:
Indranee Rajah
Senior Minister of State:
Sim Ann
Minister of State:
Faishal Ibrahim
Tan Kiat How
Ministry of Social and Family Development
Minister: Masagos Zulkifli
Desmond Lee (i/c of Social Services Integration)
Minister of State:
Sun Xueling
Parl Sec:
Eric Chua
Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment
Minister: Grace Fu
Senior Minister of State:
Amy Khor
Minister of State:
Desmond Tan
Ministry of Trade and Industry
Minister: Gan Kim Yong [NEW]
S Iswaran (i/c of Trade Relations)
Second Minister:
Tan See Leng
Minister of State:
Low Yen Ling
Alvin Tan
Ministry of Transport
Minister: S Iswaran [NEW]
Senior Minister of State:
Amy Khor
Chee Hong Tat
Senior Parl Sec:
Baey Yam Keng
Mayors
Central: Denise Phua
North East: Desmond Choo
North West: Alex Yam
South East: Mohd Fahmi Aliman
South West: Low Yen Ling
Related stories:
Top image via Getty Images
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.