S'pore Cabinet reshuffle April 2021: Who is going where?

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his latest Cabinet reshuffle on April 23, some nine months after his previous reshuffle in July 2020 following the general election.

Here are the key changes.

Appointment of ministers

Lawrence Wong will be Minister for Finance. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Education and will no longer be Second Minister for Finance.

Chan Chun Sing will be Minister for Education. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Trade & Industry.

Ong Ye Kung will be Minister for Health. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Transport.

Gan Kim Yong will be Minister for Trade & Industry. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Health.

S Iswaran will be Minister for Transport. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Communications & Information, but will continue as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations in the Ministry of Trade & Industry.

Josephine Teo will be Minister for Communications & Information. She will relinquish her appointment as Minister for Manpower, but remain as Second Minister for Home Affairs.

Tan See Leng will be Minister for Manpower. He will continue as Second Minister for Trade & Industry, but will no longer be Second Minister for Manpower or Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Additional responsibilities

Josephine Teo will also be appointed as Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, taking over from Vivian Balakrishnan.

She will also be appointed Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, taking over from S Iswaran.

Edwin Tong will also be appointed Deputy Chairman of the People’s Association, taking over from Chan Chun Sing.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has accepted the proposal for Chee Hong Tat to join the NTUC, as Koh Poh Koon will be returning to the government full-time.

New political appointments

Sim Ann will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of National Development, but relinquish her appointment as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications & Information.

Chee Hong Tat will continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport but relinquish his appointment as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has accepted the proposal for Chee to join the NTUC.

Koh Poh Koon will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Manpower and continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health.

He will leave NTUC and return to the government full-time.

Tan Kiat How will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications & Information.

He will continue as the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Development, but relinquish his appointment as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rahayu Mahzam will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Information and continue as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Related stories:

All file images from PMO and Parliament websites.

Top image from MCI.