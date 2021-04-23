Back

S'pore Cabinet reshuffle April 2021: Who is going where?

Somewhere in this Cabinet is Singapore's next Prime Minister.

Sulaiman Daud | April 23, 2021, 02:55 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his latest Cabinet reshuffle on April 23, some nine months after his previous reshuffle in July 2020 following the general election.

Here are the key changes.

Appointment of ministers

Lawrence Wong will be Minister for Finance. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Education and will no longer be Second Minister for Finance.

Chan Chun Sing will be Minister for Education. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Trade & Industry.

Ong Ye Kung will be Minister for Health. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Transport.

Gan Kim Yong will be Minister for Trade & Industry. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Health.

S Iswaran will be Minister for Transport. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Communications & Information, but will continue as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations in the Ministry of Trade & Industry.

Josephine Teo will be Minister for Communications & Information. She will relinquish her appointment as Minister for Manpower, but remain as Second Minister for Home Affairs.

Tan See Leng will be Minister for Manpower. He will continue as Second Minister for Trade & Industry, but will no longer be Second Minister for Manpower or Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Additional responsibilities

Josephine Teo will also be appointed as Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, taking over from Vivian Balakrishnan.

She will also be appointed Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, taking over from S Iswaran.

Edwin Tong will also be appointed Deputy Chairman of the People’s Association, taking over from Chan Chun Sing.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has accepted the proposal for Chee Hong Tat to join the NTUC, as Koh Poh Koon will be returning to the government full-time.

New political appointments

Sim Ann will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She will continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of National Development, but relinquish her appointment as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications & Information.

Chee Hong Tat will continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport but relinquish his appointment as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has accepted the proposal for Chee to join the NTUC.

Koh Poh Koon will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Manpower and continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health.

He will leave NTUC and return to the government full-time.

Tan Kiat How will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications & Information.

He will continue as the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Development, but relinquish his appointment as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rahayu Mahzam will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Information and continue as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

Related stories:

All file images from PMO and Parliament websites.

Top image from MCI.

S'pore Premier League player gets S$250 for Young Player of the Month award

He contained his excitement quite well.

April 23, 2021, 06:54 PM

S'porean woman, 31, leaves raw beef at the doorstep of man she thought had molested her

They are neighbours who live on the same floor.

April 23, 2021, 06:36 PM

After 32 years, McDonald's Queensway in Japanese-themed garden will close in Dec. 2021

:'(

April 23, 2021, 06:20 PM

M'sian man spent just S$4,000 to travel from Ipoh to Amsterdam in 45 days in 2019

He covered 12 countries in total.

April 23, 2021, 06:03 PM

PM Lee to discuss situation in Myanmar with other Asean leaders in Jakarta on Apr. 24

Singapore, along with three other Asean members, has condemned the violence and called for the release of detained civilian government leaders.

April 23, 2021, 06:00 PM

Pop-up Crayon Shinchan-themed cafe at Bugis from May 5, 2021

Please keep your trousers on.

April 23, 2021, 05:26 PM

PM Lee: Shuffling Lawrence Wong & Ong Ye Kung after short time 'a bit disruptive' but can't be helped

Ong will be moved out of MOT and into MOH, and Wong will move from MOE to MOF.

April 23, 2021, 05:19 PM

PM Lee wrote to NTUC President asking for Koh Poh Koon to 'return to govt', Chee Hong Tat to replace him

Koh will continue as the Senior Minister of State for Health, while Chee will relinquish his role as Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

April 23, 2021, 04:33 PM

This is the full S'pore Cabinet after reshuffle on April 23

Updated Cabinet.

April 23, 2021, 04:25 PM

39 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on April 23, including 2 in community & 1 in dorm

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

April 23, 2021, 04:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.