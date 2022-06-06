Back

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong promoted to Deputy Prime Minister

New 2IC.

Sulaiman Daud | June 06, 2022, 04:08 PM

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

This was announced by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on June 6, Monday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post, "He will be Acting PM in my absence, and will continue as Minister for Finance."

Heng Swee Keat, the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, will also remain as Deputy Prime Minister.

Wong will also assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over from Heng.

The Strategy Group leads and organises the Public Service to develop and implement the government’s strategic priorities.

The promotion, along with the other Cabinet reshuffle changes, will take effect from June 13, 2022.

New 4G leader

Previously in April 2022, Wong was announced as the new leader of Singapore's "4G" leadership team.

PM Lee said that if the incumbent People's Action Party (PAP) wins the next general election, Wong will become Singapore's next prime minister.

Top image from PM Lee's Facebook page.

