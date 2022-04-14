Back

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is the new leader of S'pore's 4G leadership team

Decision made.

Sulaiman Daud | April 14, 2022, 06:40 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on April 14 that the "4G" group of ministers have chosen Finance Minister Lawrence Wong as the new leader of the 4G team.

Former Transport Minister and People's Action Party (PAP) Chairman Khaw Boon Wan "facilitated a consultation process" that found overwhelming support among the ministers for Wong.

Khaw briefed the ministers in the afternoon of April 14, and they affirmed this as their collective decision. The choice was then presented to and endorsed by Government Members of Parliament at a party caucus.

PM Lee added:

"This decision is a crucial one for Singapore. It will ensure the continuity and stability of leadership that are the hallmarks of our system.

The right to lead is not inherited. It has to be earned afresh by each generation of leaders. Singapore will always need a strong team in charge, with a leader who can bring others together, and draw out the best of each team member. I have every confidence that Lawrence and his team will continue to give their best for Singapore and Singaporeans."

Top image from PAP.

