S'pore feels like 41°C at around 3pm on May 30, 2022

It's been particularly warm in Singapore lately.

Feels like 41°C

At 3:02pm on Monday (May 30), the country saw temperatures soar as high as 35.6°C, according to to Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Despite this, Google Weather's report stated that it felt like 41°C at around the same time.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of their Microsoft Start weather report, which also stated that the South West area in Singapore felt like 41°C at around 3pm, even though the actual temperature was 36°C.

According to weather station brand AcuRite, the "feels like" temperature, which is not to be confused with the measurement of the actual temperature, relies on environmental data including ambient air temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed to determine how weather conditions feel to bare skin.

For example, a day that is very humid may feel hotter than it really is outside.

Still above 30°C near 4pm

Temperatures remained above 30°C near 4pm, with high relative humidity values.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) described the weather in Singapore on May 30 as "fair and warm".

According to an earlier forecast report by MSS, the second half of May 2022 is warmer and drier compared to the first half of the month as the southwest monsoon season sets in.

The southwest monsoon season typically extends into September and is a drier period than other times of the year.

