S'pore feels like 42°C at 3pm on May 10

Drink more water.

Lee Wei Lin | May 10, 2022, 04:08 PM

If you're feeling unusually warm today, rest assured that it's not just you.

Temperatures soared on May 10, with the iPhone's weather application logging 34°C at 3pm in spite of partially cloudy conditions.

via NEA.

But do you feel like it is just 34°C?

Feel-like temperature at 42°C

The high humidity of 59 per cent is apparently making it feel hotter than it actually is, as the 'feels like' temperature outside is 42°C.

Being highly urbanised, Singapore may feel hotter due to urban heat island effect as the urban structures — buildings and roads —  trap heat during day time.

Cars and factories can also contribute to the warming by emitting waste heat.

via Weather Atlas.

The UV index is very high, so here's a gentle reminder to slap on some sunscreen if you haven't already done so.

Earlier in the day, Google Weather's report stated that it was 31°C at 9:45am, but that it felt like 38°C.

On the bright side, it looks like there's a 60 per cent chance of rain on May 11 and a coin-flip possibility of showers on May 12 and 13, so today's heat will (hopefully) be the worst of it.

Top image via iPhone and Unsplash

