S'pore feels like 42°C at 3pm on May 10

If you're feeling unusually warm today, rest assured that it's not just you.
Temperatures soared on May 10, with the iPhone's weather application logging 34°C at 3pm in spite of partially cloudy conditions.
But do you feel like it is just 34°C?
Feel-like temperature at 42°C
The high humidity of 59 per cent is apparently making it feel hotter than it actually is, as the 'feels like' temperature outside is 42°C.
Being highly urbanised, Singapore may feel hotter due to urban heat island effect as the urban structures — buildings and roads — trap heat during day time.
Cars and factories can also contribute to the warming by emitting waste heat.
The UV index is very high, so here's a gentle reminder to slap on some sunscreen if you haven't already done so.
Earlier in the day, Google Weather's report stated that it was 31°C at 9:45am, but that it felt like 38°C.
On the bright side, it looks like there's a 60 per cent chance of rain on May 11 and a coin-flip possibility of showers on May 12 and 13, so today's heat will (hopefully) be the worst of it.
Top image via iPhone and Unsplash
