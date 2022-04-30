First half of May will continue to be warm & wet with thundery showers on most days

The warm and wet weather is forecast to continue into the first two weeks of May 2022, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Thundery showers expected on most days

Thundery showers are expected on most days in the first fortnight of May 2022.

This is due to the presence of the monsoon rain band close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lightning are expected over parts of the island between the afternoon and evening on some days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore during the pre-dawn hours and morning on several days in the early part of the fortnight are also expected.

Overall, the rainfall for May 2022 is expected to be near-normal over most parts of Singapore.

Warm conditions

The warm conditions experienced in the last fortnight of April 2022 are forecast to persist into the first fortnight of May 2022.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 34°C on most days and could reach 35°C on a few days.

On some rainy days, the daily minimum temperature may drop to a low of around 23°C.

