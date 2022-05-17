Back

2nd half of May 2022: Some 36°C days, 28°C nights

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 36°C for a few days.

Zi Shan Kow | May 17, 2022, 07:25 PM

The second half of May 2022 is forecast to be warmer and drier compared to the first half of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Daily maximum temperature could reach high of 36°C

Warm conditions are expected on most days for the rest of May 2022.

The daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 35°C on most days and could reach a high of around 36°C on a few days.

Warm and humid conditions are also expected on a few nights, with temperatures hovering around 28°C.

The southwest monsoon season is expected to set in during the coming fortnight, with the winds gradually strengthening and blowing mainly from the southeast or southwest.

The southwest monsoon season typically extends into September and is a drier period than other times of the year.

Below-average rainfall

Below-average rainfall is also expected with the overall rainfall for the month forecast to be below- to near-average over most parts of Singapore.

On some days in the fortnight, localised short-duration showers, at times with thunder, are expected over a few parts of the island in the late morning and early afternoon.

In addition, island-wide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls can be expected in the morning for one or two days.

Top images by Kow Zi Shan.

