10 popular duck rice stalls in S'pore to check out if you're looking for poultry alternatives

Malaysia will be halting its export of chickens to Singapore come June 1, 2022.

While Singapore still has plenty of chickens (albeit frozen ones), this could mean a lack of supply for one of Singapore's most iconic dishes, chicken rice.

If your favourite chicken rice stall is planning to close for a bit, well, here are 10 popular duck rice stalls to check out instead.

1. Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice

Located in Tekka Food Centre is Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice.

Specialising in Teochew braised duck rice, the stall has been operating for more than 60 years.

Well known for its braising sauce, it is also listed in the Michelin Guide.

The best part? One portion of duck rice just cost S$3.50.

Address: 655 Buffalo Road, #01-1335, Singapore 210665

Opening Hours:

Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am - 3pm.

Closed on Mondays.

2. Sean Kee Duck Rice

If the name Ya Lor sounds familiar to you, this next place should be no surprise.

Along the streets of Lorong 35 Geylang is Sean Kee Duck Rice.

Set up in 1979 by one Oh Sia Kee, the stall is now run by his three sons.

The stall only sells two items, duck rice (S$5) and duck porridge.

Their homemade chilli sauce is said to pack a punch.

Address: Sin Huat Eating House 659-661 Lor 35 Geylang, Singapore 389589

Opening hours:

Sundays to Fridays, 11:30am - 4:30pm.

Closed on Saturdays.

3. Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck

Another must-try is Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck, located in Golden Mile Food Centre.

It serves authentic Teochew-style braised duck and is a favourite among duck rice fans.

Priced from S$3.50 for a single portion, customers can also add a braised egg (+S$0.50) or braised beancurd (+S$0.50).

Address: Golden Mile Food Centre 505 Beach Road, #B1-43, Singapore 199583

Opening Hours:

Closed every Monday and Thursday, 10am - 2pm on all other days

4. Ah Seng Braised Duck Rice

Regular customers of Ah Seng Braised Duck Rice would know to come early as queues are typically long, especially on the weekends.

A single portion costs S$3.50.

One can also opt to preorder for takeaways.

Address: 49A Serangoon Garden Way, #01-44, Singapore 555945

Opening Hours:

Mondays to Saturdays, 9:30am - 5pm.

Closed on Sundays.

5. Long House Soon Kee Boneless Braised Duck

Long House Soon Kee has been a household name since the 1980s.

Located in Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, it is a well-loved place for many.

A plate of duck rice (S$4) comes with duck meat, yam rice, herbal-flavoured soup, eggs, and peanuts.

Address: 531 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-2429, Singapore 560531

Opening Hours:

Thursdays to Tuesdays, 11am - 7:30pm (or earlier if sold out)

Closed on Wednesdays.

6. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck

Chuan Kee can be found at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre.

The stall serves up duck rice, duck porridge and duck noodles, ranging from S$3.50 to S$5.50.

It was also awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018 and 2019.

Address: Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre 20 Ghim Moh Road, #01-04, Singapore 270020

Opening Hours:

Mondays to Saturdays, 10am - 8pm

Sundays, 9:30am - 8pm

Closed on Thursdays and the last Sunday of the month.

7. Seng Huat Duck Rice

Located in Upper Thomson Road is Seng Huat Duck Rice.

If you want to try it, you'll have to expect long queues as early as 10:30am.

Prices start at S$3.50 per portion.

Address: 590 Upper Thomson Road, #01-07, Singapore 574419

Opening Hours:

9am to 1pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and weekends.

8. Tai Dong Teochew Duck Rice

Operating for more than 30 years, Tai Dong Teochew Duck rice sells traditional Teochew braised duck rice.

A plate of duck rice with extra braised pork and egg cost S$5.90.

Address: Sims Vista Market & Food Centre, 49 Sims Place, #01-04, Singapore 380049

Opening Hours:

Fridays to Wednesdays, 10am - 2:30pm

Closed on Thursdays

9. Hup Seng Duck Rice

Tucked away in a coffee shop along Sin Ming Road is Hup Seng Duck Rice.

Along with their braised duck rice (S$3.50), they are also known for their salted vegetable duck soup (S$6).

Address: 22 Sin Ming Road, Singapore 570022

Opening Hours:

Mondays to Fridays, 9am - 2:30pm

Saturdays to Sundays, 9am - 1:30pm

Closed on Thursdays

10. Benson Salted Duck

Benson Salted Duck is a little different from the rest of the stalls in this list, as it offers salted duck rice (S$3.50/S$4.50) and smoked duck rice (S$3.50/S$4.50) instead of the usual braised variety.

Before you head down to Toa Payoh to try it out, you can also read our review first (thank you):

Address: Blk 168 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, #01-1040, Singapore 310168 (map)

Opening Hours:

Friday to Wednesday, 9am to 4pm

Closed on Thursdays

