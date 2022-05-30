Back

Dee Kosh pleads guilty to sexual offences involving 2 teenage boys

He also pleaded guilty to making an obscene film.

Syahindah Ishak | May 30, 2022, 03:35 PM

Former radio DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh, 33, pleaded guilty on Monday (May 30) to sexual offences involving two teenage boys, according to CNA.

Pleaded guilty to three charges

Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, admitted to a charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a boy under the age of 18.

He also admitted to one count of offering money to a boy below 18 for sexual services.

Additionally, Dee Kosh pleaded guilty to one charge of making an obscene film.

He had taken a video of himself and a man aged between 23 and 25. They were engaging in sexual acts, reported The Straits Times.

Four other charges will be taken into consideration during his sentencing.

According to CNA and ST, Dee Kosh was ordered by the judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to assess whether he has a paedophilic disorder.

He will be sentenced on July 28, Today reported.

Scandal broke in August 2020

The allegations against Dee Kosh first surfaced in August 2020.

An Instagram user came forward and alleged that Dee Kosh had asked him for nudes and sexual favours, under the guise of recruiting him as a YouTube talent.

At least four more youths corroborated the first person's allegation with similar accounts.

Dee Kosh subsequently denied having sexual relations with minors, but admitted that there was some "truth to some" of the allegations.

Penalties

If convicted of trying to sexually exploit a minor, Dee Kosh can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For communicating for the purpose of obtaining for consideration sexual services of a minor, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

If convicted of making an obscene film, Dee Kosh can be jailed for up to two years, fined between S$20,000 and S$40,000, or both.

