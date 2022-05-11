Back

Bentley driver in viral incident, 61, charged in court along with son, 28, who owns the car

A father and son duo was charged in court on May 11, 2022

Irwan Shah | May 11, 2022, 03:59 PM

Events

FSM ETFestival 2022: Expand Your Horizon & Engage The Future with ETFs

14 May 2022

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Neo Hong Chye, 61, and his son Glynn Neo Jia, 28, were summoned to court on May 11, 2022, after being involved in an incident at a Red Swasitka School that went viral on social media earlier in January.

CNA reported that the older Neo was charged with causing hurt to the security guard, Neo Ah Whatt, by committing a rash act, and driving without insurance coverage.

His son, the owner of the Bentley car, was also charged with altering its license plate and permitting another individual to use a vehicle without insurance coverage.

The incident

A joint statement by the Police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the Police received a report on Jan. 11, 2022, at around 11.40am, about a car driver who was putting a security guard's safety in jeopardy at a school.

The incident was caught on video.

In the video, a woman can be seen entering the passenger seat of the Bentley after arguing with a male school staff.

The security guard, Neo Ah Whatt, was blocking the car from the front — standing right at the car's bumper — when the driver suddenly edged the vehicle forward, even though the woman was not completely in the car.

The security guard was forced to stumble backwards, and almost fell.

The driver was arrested by the Police at 3.35pm on the same day for rash act and causing hurt.

Neo Ah Whatt was subsequently given a three-day medical leave because of pain in his right knee.

Arrested on the same day

Police and LTA investigations found that the vehicle's number plate was changed and that the driver was driving without insurance coverage.

The driver's behaviour was condemned by Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing.

The minister mentioned that "this is not the way we should behave towards our security and school personnel" since they were doing their job to keep the schools and children safe.

The Union of Security Employees (USE) revealed that the driver decided to jump the queue of cars and manoeuvred the vehicle dangerously. USE condemned the act of aggression against the officer.

Punishments

The offence of rash act causing hurt, punishable under Section 337(a) of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to a year, a fine up to S$5,000, or both.

For altering a vehicle's license plate number, the accused may face a jail term of up to a year, a fine not exceeding S$5,000, or both, under the Road Traffic Act.

Separately, under the Motor Vehicles (Third-Party Risks and Compensation) Act 1960, the offence of using or permitting the use of a vehicle without insurance carries a jail term of up to three months, or a fine not exceeding S$1,000, or both.

Offenders will also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months from the conviction date.

Related Stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Syahindah Ishak and Mothership reader.

 

 

 

'I have nothing now': Sharon Au's apartment in Paris robbed on Apr. 30

Broken into on April 30.

May 11, 2022, 07:25 PM

4-year-old girl scalded by boiling tea on Qatar Airways flight, mother highlights poor tray table design

She hopes to caution fellow parents and passengers about the potentially dangerous situation.

May 11, 2022, 06:10 PM

5 men aged between 29-59 arrested after fight outside nightclub along Cecil Street

Investigations are ongoing.

May 11, 2022, 06:06 PM

Unusually coloured broadbill, considered extinct in S'pore, reappears at Pulau Ubin

Almost looks fake.

May 11, 2022, 06:06 PM

High Court dismisses SDP's POFMA challenge, orders them to pay S$7,000 for false post on 10 million population

The High Court noted that the SDP was aware of HDB's clarification regarding the matter when it ran the false statement.

May 11, 2022, 05:42 PM

GST & duty free: Up to 53% off 2,500 wines & spirits at iShopChangi from now till June 5, 2022

Psst, perfect opportunity to buy dad something for Father’s Day.

May 11, 2022, 05:40 PM

Each S'porean household can claim S$100 CDC vouchers from May 11

The vouchers will expire on Dec. 31, 2022.

May 11, 2022, 05:18 PM

Silat exponent Iqbal wins S'pore's 1st gold at 31st SEA Games

Not 1, not 2, not 3, but 6 attempts at gunning for gold.

May 11, 2022, 05:18 PM

Shanghai shuts down entire subway system for 1st time ever due to Covid-19 spread

Until further notice.

May 11, 2022, 03:55 PM

Dennis Chew talks about being a mature student & adjusting to student life while working

Chew jokingly calls himself an "old folk" as he is old enough to be his classmates' father.

May 11, 2022, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.