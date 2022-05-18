Man, 56, assisting police with deadly Bedok North flat fire investigations

The police are looking into the fatal blaze at a Bedok North HDB flat that occurred on May 13 morning.

Man assisting with police investigations

According to 8World News, a 56-year-old man is assisting the police with the investigations.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man assisting in investigations is the surviving landlord.

Fifth occupant was landlady's partner

The HDB flat is located on the fourth floor of Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2, where there are believed to be five occupants.

They consist of an older couple who are landlords, and a younger couple with a toddler, who are tenants.

During the time of the blaze, four of the five occupants were found unconscious in the flat, three of whom passed away.

The deceased are a 56-year-old woman named Aileen Chan, who was the owner of the house, a 35-year-old male tenant, and his three-year-old toddler.

The mother of the toddler, 34, was conveyed to Changi General hospital.

She was initially in critical condition, but her condition has since stabilised on May 16.

The last occupant is believed to be well. He is believed to be Chan's partner of over 10 years.

Efforts were made to find a place of residence for the remaining occupant, according to Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC Tan Kiat How.

Background

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) wrote in a Facebook post that they were alerted to a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6:35am on May 13.

The fire involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the fourth floor.

Chan was found in the living room, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of three were found in the bedroom, after SCDF forced their way into the cluttered bedroom.

They were conveyed unconscious to Changi General hospital, where the father and toddler succumbed to their injuries.

Tan said the unit adjacent to the one that caught fire had two occupants, a woman who was Chan's cousin and her foreign domestic helper.

SCDF said a total of 60 people were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

