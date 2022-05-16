Back

Mother of toddler in Bedok North flat fire still in ICU, condition stabilised

MP Tan Kiat How is in contact with her siblings who are monitoring her condition.

Fasiha Nazren | May 16, 2022, 06:18 PM

Three people have died in a fire that broke out in a Bedok North flat on the morning of last Friday (May 13).

The victims include a 56-year-old woman, who is the owner of a house, as well as a 35-year-old man and a three-year-old girl.

The man and the toddler are reportedly tenants.

Four conveyed to hospital

A total of four people were found unconscious in the unit when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived.

Three of them, including the toddler and her mother, were conveyed unconscious to Changi General Hospital.

It was last reported that the fourth person, the mother, remains in critical condition in hospital.

Condition stabilised

In an update by MP for East Coast GRC Tan Kiat How on May 16, he said that the fourth person is still in the intensive care unit, but her condition has stabilised.

Tan, who is also the Minister of State for Communications and Information and for National Development , is in contact with her siblings who are monitoring her condition.

"Her siblings wanted me to convey their thanks and appreciation to everyone for your well wishes and thoughts."

Top image via SCDF/FB.

