1 person dies after fire breaks out in Bedok North flat

One person died after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Bedok North on Friday (May 13) morning.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 at about 6:35am on May 13.

The first SCDF responders arrived in six minutes.

The fire involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the fourth floor.

SCDF extinguished the fire with one water jet.

Three taken to hospital, one pronounced dead

During the firefighting operation, SCDF said they found four unconscious persons in the unit amidst a vast accumulation of combustible items.

Three persons, including a toddler, were found in the bedroom while one person was found in the living room.

Due to the clutter in the bedroom, firefighters had to force their way into the bedroom to conduct the rescue operation.

SCDF's emergency medical services crew then commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on two of the victims.

All three persons were subsequently conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

The person found in the living room was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Cause of fire under investigation

SCDF also conducted forcible entry into an adjacent residential unit and rescued three persons.

They were assessed for minor injuries and subsequently refused conveyance to the hospital.

According to SCDF, a total of 60 persons were evacuated from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

The cause of fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Mother and toddler taken to hospital

Member of Parliament (MP) for East Coast GRC, Tan Kiat How, said in a Facebook post following the incident that "most residents are ok".

He added that, unfortunately, a mother and a young toddler was sent to hospital.

"My thoughts are with them and I hope they will be alright," Tan said.

He also said:

"Our grassroots leaders are helping families who have asked to temporarily evacuate. We have opened up the rooms at HeartbeatBedok to hold everyone. I thank residents for their cooperation and understanding. I am also grateful to @myscdf for their quick response. The agencies will look into the cause of this fire."

Top images from Tan Kiat How/FB & SCDF/FB.