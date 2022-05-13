Bedok North flat fire: 3 victims who perished are woman, 56, man, 35 & girl, 3

More details regarding victims of the tragic fire that engulfed a fourth floor HDB flat at Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 have emerged.

It has been confirmed that the three victims who died are a 56-year-old woman, who is the owner of the house, as well as a 35-year-old man and a three-year-old girl.

A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition.

The deceased man, injured woman and deceased toddler are reportedly tenants.

Chinese media Shin Min Daily News reported that they are a family.

They were found in one of the bedrooms of the flat.

The fifth person in the house is understood to be well.

The 35-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, and child were unconscious when taken to the hospital.

The man and toddler subsequently passed away due to their injuries at the hospital.

The 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

She was found in the living room.

The unit adjacent to the one that caught fire had two occupants, a woman and her foreign domestic helper.

The woman is related to one of the families in the unit that caught fire.

Background

