3 people, including toddler, die in Bedok North flat fire

A total of three people, including a toddler, have died in a fire that broke out in the living room of a Bedok North flat on early Friday morning, May 13.

This was confirmed by MP Tan Kiat How, according to The Straits Times.

A total of four people were found unconscious in the Block 409 Bedok North Avenue 2 unit when Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the fourth floor flat at about 6.40am.

Three of them, including a mother and a toddler, were conveyed unconscious to hospital.

Tan told ST that five people lived in the unit: A couple who rented out the room to a couple and a young toddler.

This was corroborated by a resident, who said a couple in their 40s or 50s live in the unit that was on fire.

A young child lives in the same unit and they had a tenant as well.

But Tan declined to provide more details out of consideration for the family affected, according to ST.

He did say he felt sad knowing that the parents were trying to protect the toddler.

A fourth person remains in critical condition in hospital, he added.

The fifth person is understood to be well.

Tan said efforts are underway to find a place to stay for the remaining occupant who is well.

He added that the unit adjacent to the one that caught fire had two occupants, a woman and her foreign domestic helper, and that the woman was related to the family in the other unit.

Other details

The flat had “a vast accumulation of combustible items”, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire in the living room was put out with one water jet.

One person was found in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The mother, toddler and another person were found in the bedroom.

Firefighters had to force their way into the bedroom to rescue the three people in it.

SCDF officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on two of the victims.

All three people were taken to Changi General Hospital.

