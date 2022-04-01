Back

First man to cross reopened Causeway from S'pore to Johor rides foldable bicycle with tiny wheels

He was fast on tiny wheels.

Fiona Tan | April 01, 2022, 01:44 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The first man to touch Malaysian soil in Johor after crossing the reopened land borders on April 1, 2022 did so via the Singapore-Malaysia Causeway with just a foldable bicycle -- with tiny wheels.

Image from China Press Johor/Facebook.

On a foldable bicycle

Speaking to China Press Johor, the 46-year-old Malaysian man Ho Yang Guang rode across the Causeway on his silver and lime green foldie when the clock struck 12am.

Ho was the first to arrive on Malaysian soil. Image from China Press Johor/Facebook.

He decided to make the commute with his foldable bicycle as he said it was faster than other modes of transport, based on his previous Vaccinated Travel Lane (Land) experience during Chinese New Year 2022.

Ho was also a light traveller, with just a small black backpack in tow.

And he was not the only one who had this idea.

Two other man were seen with a foldie and an electric scooter.

Image from China Press Johor/Facebook.

Image from China Press Johor/Facebook.

Reopening of borders

April 1 marked the reopening of borders between Singapore and Malaysia.

The land link between both countries were closed for 745 days after Malaysia shut down its entry and exit points on March 18, 2020 in response to the then-evolving Covid-19 pandemic.

Those crossing the borders when they reopened did so by foot, motorcycles, or cars that formed long queues at various entry points at the Causeway as early as March 31 night.

More than 11,000 travellers

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on April 1 said more than 11,000 travellers have cleared the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in the first seven hours of the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia land borders.

ICA added that immigration clearance was smooth on the whole and there were no queues by 1am on April 1.

According to Mothership's ground reports, the entry into Malaysia by the Causeway Link bus was fast and fuss-free and took less than 30 minutes.

Image by Lauren Choo.

Image by Lauren Choo.

Image by Lauren Choo.

As of 8am on April 1, Mothership observed that there were also no queues at Woodlands checkpoint, and people arrived at the checkpoint in intervals, either by public buses or by private vehicles.

The Mothership team were also greeted with welcome packs at the Johor customs.

Landmark event greeted with cheers on both sides of border

The landmark event was celebrated on both sides of the border, where motorists cheered and honked when the gates opened at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Travellers who were crossing on foot ran across the Causeway, where one man shouted, "Malaysia, boleh."

The excitement was similarly spotted at Johor's customs, where travellers were filmed running towards immigration counters.

Video from Mothership.

Video from Mothership.

Across the pond, Malaysians camped at a spot that overlooked the land link, eagerly waiting for the first signs of traffic while fireworks were launched sporadically to mark the joyous event.

These Malaysians shouted their cheers and welcomes from the lookout point at travellers who made their way across the border.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from China Press Johor/Facebook

Ukrainian TikToker's younger brother, 18, dies during Russian invasion

She left her family behind in Ukraine to seek refuge in Italy.

April 01, 2022, 04:06 PM

S'pore man, 67, left unsatisfied by S$17,000 of sexual health products after believing online ad

'I hope to use my experience to remind the public to think twice before buying similar drugs,' he said.

April 01, 2022, 03:23 PM

New S$2 shuttle bus service between Woodlands & Johor Bahru starts from Apr. 1, 2022

Good news.

April 01, 2022, 03:21 PM

S'pore digital lock company offers S$5,000 reward for info on ex-staff who allegedly scammed customers & firm of S$100,000

His hideout has apparently been found.

April 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

Glowing blue dinoflagellates in S'pore waters host thousands of tiny algae which provide food in return

The green algae likely helped it to multiply.

April 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

New Feline-9 Unit to join S'pore's auxiliary police, can sniff out cancer, explosive substances & maybe bullsh*t

Meow.

April 01, 2022, 01:46 PM

AMK Hub false ceiling collapses, couple shaken: 'My wife could have lost her life'

The mall's management is in touch with the couple.

April 01, 2022, 12:25 PM

S’porean, 27, transforms ailing father’s porridge eatery to mookata place at night, serves S$12 A5 Wagyu beef

Here’s where you can feast on Wagyu beef without breaking the bank.

April 01, 2022, 11:58 AM

McDonald's S'pore makes Yubari melon soft serve, sundae & McFlurry

Not an April Fool's joke.

April 01, 2022, 11:42 AM

Crossing the border on Apr. 1 morning: Goodie bags, Rotiboy & not a lot of traffic

Nice.

April 01, 2022, 10:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.