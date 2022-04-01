Long queues line up at JB-S'pore Causeway on night of March 31, before land border reopens

Many Malaysians in Singapore who have long yearned to return home for the past two years, and others who just really want to visit our neighbour to the north stood ready at the Woodlands Checkpoint on the night of March 31, the eve of the reopened land border between the two countries.

Starting from April 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia will be able to travel over land between both countries via all modes of transport quarantine-free, and without the need for Covid-19 tests.

Long queues

As many anticipated, long queues began to form on the night of March 31.

Here's the situation at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 10:30pm:

Here's the situation captured by the traffic camera at Woodlands Causeway:

A Malaysian, known as "Spring Leave" on Facebook, was live streaming the situation while waiting to cross the land border by foot.

Spring Leave claimed that the Singapore authorities allowed those who were walking in to enter gradually, about 50 people at one time, before 12am.

If accurate, this could be an effort to ease the crowding at Woodlands Checkpoint, and the live-streamer praised the Singapore authorities for doing so.

It also appeared that some motorcyclists were also allowed to pass through Woodlands Checkpoint before 12am.

Here are some motorcyclists waiting to enter Malaysia's customs before the clock struck 12.

Spring Leave shared that Malaysian authorities supposedly did not allow any entry before 12am, resulting in crowding on the Causeway.

The live-streamer shared that there were over 300 vehicles waiting to enter.

As he was afraid of contracting Covid-19, he tried to stay away from the crowd while waiting.

Spirits were high among the crowd as a small group even sang Malaysia's national anthem, he noted.

You can watch this historic moment and feel the excitement from this video:

Top image via Wing Cheng, Tina Lim and checkpoint.sg

Follow and listen to our podcast here