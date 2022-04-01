Back

Long queues line up at JB-S'pore Causeway on night of March 31, before land border reopens

Home sweet home for Malaysians in Singapore.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 01, 2022, 12:28 AM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Many Malaysians in Singapore who have long yearned to return home for the past two years, and others who just really want to visit our neighbour to the north stood ready at the Woodlands Checkpoint on the night of March 31, the eve of the reopened land border between the two countries.

Starting from April 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia will be able to travel over land between both countries via all modes of transport quarantine-free, and without the need for Covid-19 tests.

Long queues

As many anticipated, long queues began to form on the night of March 31.

Here's the situation at Woodlands Checkpoint at around 10:30pm:

via Wing Cheng/Facebook.

Here's the situation captured by the traffic camera at Woodlands Causeway:

A Malaysian, known as "Spring Leave" on Facebook, was live streaming the situation while waiting to cross the land border by foot.

Spring Leave claimed that the Singapore authorities allowed those who were walking in to enter gradually, about 50 people at one time, before 12am.

If accurate, this could be an effort to ease the crowding at Woodlands Checkpoint, and the live-streamer praised the Singapore authorities for doing so.

It also appeared that some motorcyclists were also allowed to pass through Woodlands Checkpoint before 12am.

Here are some motorcyclists waiting to enter Malaysia's customs before the clock struck 12.

by Tina Lim/Facebook.

Spring Leave shared that Malaysian authorities supposedly did not allow any entry before 12am, resulting in crowding on the Causeway.

The live-streamer shared that there were over 300 vehicles waiting to enter.

As he was afraid of contracting Covid-19, he tried to stay away from the crowd while waiting.

Spirits were high among the crowd as a small group even sang Malaysia's national anthem, he noted.

via Spring Leave's Facebook.

via Kenneth Ho's Facebook video.

You can watch this historic moment and feel the excitement from this video:

Top image via Wing Cheng, Tina Lim and checkpoint.sg

Follow and listen to our podcast here

5,605 new Covid-19 cases & 5 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 31

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,096,428 Covid-19 cases.

March 31, 2022, 10:26 PM

PM Lee doesn't think China will volunteer as mediator in Ukraine-Russia war, as lack of mediator isn't main issue

He also refuted an allegation that he’s a Beijing whisperer.

March 31, 2022, 07:56 PM

S'pore opens 1st animal rehabilitation centre to help strays adapt to human homes

The centre has several activity rooms for obedience skills training, two dog runs and compartmentalised kennels with blinds.

March 31, 2022, 07:37 PM

Workers' Party launches podcast featuring Nicole Seah, Gerald Giam & Leon Perera

Episodes from the series are described as giving listeners an in-depth perspective in party policy positions.

March 31, 2022, 07:23 PM

We asked our Millenial & Gen-Z colleagues what items they cherish the most in life. Their answers? Very surprising.

What are your most cherished items and how do you keep them safe?

March 31, 2022, 07:00 PM

Food delivery cyclist tries to shame woman for not giving way in AMK, gets slammed instead

The woman was with a child at that time.

March 31, 2022, 06:43 PM

Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin, 39, hold fairytale wedding in expansive & expensive Seoul mansion

Congratulations.

March 31, 2022, 06:31 PM

Armed with a private degree & 6 years of work experience, 25-year-old S’porean pursues her dream to become a doctor

True calling.

March 31, 2022, 06:29 PM

9-month pregnant woman may not have lost baby at NUH's A&E, husband says

The husband said that certain facts had been clarified after several meetings with NUH.

March 31, 2022, 06:04 PM

Seoul Garden S'pore offers 3 all-you-can-eat promos from S$25++

More buffet options.

March 31, 2022, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.