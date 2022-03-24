S'pore, M'sia reopen land borders to vaccinated travellers, driving allowed

Starting April 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia will be able to travel across the land border between both countries via all modes of transport quarantine-free and without the need for Covid-19 tests.

Driving is allowed.

All categories of travellers are eligible.

Prime ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Ismail Sabri Yaakob issued a joint statement on Thursday, March 24:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke on the phone on Mar 24, 2022.

The prime ministers recognise the good progress that both countries have made in vaccinating their respective populations and managing the Covid-19 pandemic, and note the progress made in resuming cross-border travel through the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (Air) and (Land).

As Singapore and Malaysia transition to living with Covid-19, both Prime Ministers have agreed that it is timely to further reopen the land border.

From April 1, 2022, for travel across the land border between Singapore and Malaysia, both countries will allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter without the need to undergo quarantine or testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests. This will apply to all categories of travellers and modes of transport via the land border.

PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said: “As Malaysia reopens our borders to international travellers starting 1 April 2022, we will achieve another significant milestone in facilitating cross border travel with our immediate neighbour, Singapore. Today’s announcement reflects the long-standing relations and multifaceted cooperation as well as strong people-to-people ties with positive impacts on the economies and livelihood of the peoples of both countries."

"Singapore and Malaysia enjoy deep, warm and multi-faceted relations, as well as strong people-to-people ties. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our transition towards living with Covid-19. It reflects the strong collaboration both sides have enjoyed throughout the pandemic and will help both countries emerge stronger from this crisis,” PM Lee Hsien Loong said.