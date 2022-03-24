Back

S'pore, M'sia reopen land borders to vaccinated travellers, driving allowed

JB here we come.

Belmont Lay | March 24, 2022, 04:25 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starting April 1, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore and Malaysia will be able to travel across the land border between both countries via all modes of transport quarantine-free and without the need for Covid-19 tests.

Driving is allowed.

All categories of travellers are eligible.

Prime ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Ismail Sabri Yaakob issued a joint statement on Thursday, March 24:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke on the phone on Mar 24, 2022.

The prime ministers recognise the good progress that both countries have made in vaccinating their respective populations and managing the Covid-19 pandemic, and note the progress made in resuming cross-border travel through the Vaccinated Travel Lanes (Air) and (Land).

As Singapore and Malaysia transition to living with Covid-19, both Prime Ministers have agreed that it is timely to further reopen the land border.

From April 1, 2022, for travel across the land border between Singapore and Malaysia, both countries will allow fully vaccinated travellers to enter without the need to undergo quarantine or testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests. This will apply to all categories of travellers and modes of transport via the land border.

PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said: “As Malaysia reopens our borders to international travellers starting 1 April 2022, we will achieve another significant milestone in facilitating cross border travel with our immediate neighbour, Singapore. Today’s announcement reflects the long-standing relations and multifaceted cooperation as well as strong people-to-people ties with positive impacts on the economies and livelihood of the peoples of both countries."

"Singapore and Malaysia enjoy deep, warm and multi-faceted relations, as well as strong people-to-people ties. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our transition towards living with Covid-19. It reflects the strong collaboration both sides have enjoyed throughout the pandemic and will help both countries emerge stronger from this crisis,” PM Lee Hsien Loong said.

Top photo via Nigel Chua

Follow and listen to our podcast here

S'pore man skips NS in Dec. 2004, arrested in Sep. 2021, sentenced to jail for 5 years 8 months

He escaped national service for 17 years.

March 25, 2022, 11:06 AM

Five Oars Coffee Roasters to reopen near previous Tanjong Pagar unit involved in fatal car crash

They have another cafe located along Upper East Coast Road.

March 25, 2022, 11:02 AM

Nasty Cookie S'pore selling cookies that look like fries from Mar. 26, 2022

Can't go soggy.

March 25, 2022, 10:54 AM

Long queues at Uniqlo's new AMK outlet despite 26 other stores in S'pore

The first outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

March 25, 2022, 10:42 AM

Chinese man, his wife & 18-month-old daughter flying first time among 132 killed in China plane crash

The descent profile of the plane has been revealed.

March 25, 2022, 03:38 AM

Russia retains right to start nuclear war if threatened by NATO: Russian diplomat

Russia has finger on nuclear button.

March 25, 2022, 03:00 AM

20-week pregnant woman claims she suffered miscarriage after waiting 4 hours at KKH, hospital appeals to her to contact them

The woman came forward after knowing about a similar case recently.

March 24, 2022, 09:50 PM

MCI to reinstate Mothership's press accreditation in Aug. 2022

"We will use this period to strengthen our internal processes and implement the necessary remedial actions," said managing editor Martino Tan.

March 24, 2022, 09:40 PM

Hong Kong won't follow S'pore in easing Covid-19 restrictions for now: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong's Covid-19 measures have driven an exodus of residents.

March 24, 2022, 09:09 PM

5 strangers in S'pore offer to pay Korean BBQ S$269 bill for couple who ate & left

People empathise with the business.

March 24, 2022, 07:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.