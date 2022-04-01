Crossing the border on Apr. 1 morning: Goodie bags, Rotiboy & not a lot of traffic

Woodlands Checkpoint was pretty clear at around 8am today.

By bus, it took less than five minutes to cross the border.

It took about 20 minutes from entering the Woodlands Checkpoint Building to clearing Malaysian customs.

However, it has to be noted that for this particular crossing, the bus arrived just as Mothership cleared Singapore Customs, so you might have to factor in potential waiting time.

Traffic was really clear as well.

Bus tickets were RM6 or S$2.

And you get a goody bag when you cross into Johor, but it is unclear just how many bags are available.

We could then get down to the important stuff.

Nice.

Images by Lauren Choo and Teng Teng Hor

