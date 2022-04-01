Back

Crossing the border on Apr. 1 morning: Goodie bags, Rotiboy & not a lot of traffic

Nice.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 01, 2022, 10:07 AM

Woodlands Checkpoint was pretty clear at around 8am today.

Images taken by Lauren Choo

Photo by Lauren Choo

By bus, it took less than five minutes to cross the border.

Photo by Lauren Choo

It took about 20 minutes from entering the Woodlands Checkpoint Building to clearing Malaysian customs.

However, it has to be noted that for this particular crossing, the bus arrived just as Mothership cleared Singapore Customs, so you might have to factor in potential waiting time.

Traffic was really clear as well.

Photo by Teng Teng

Photo by Teng Teng

Bus tickets were RM6 or S$2.

And you get a goody bag when you cross into Johor, but it is unclear just how many bags are available.

Photo by Lauren Choo

Photo by Teng Teng

We could then get down to the important stuff.

Photos by Teng Teng Hor

Nice.

Images by Lauren Choo and Teng Teng Hor

