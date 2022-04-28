Back

No more fries at KFC S'pore for now, replaced by wedges

No concrete date for when they'll be back.

Lee Wei Lin | April 28, 2022, 03:08 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Fans of KFC's french fries are in for another round of disappointment as the fast food chain has announced that they're out of fries again.

The sad news announced on April 28 says that fries are away on "annual leave to find themselves", and wedges will replace their potato cousins in the meantime.

The wedges comes in three flavours - plain Wedges (S$4.35), Cheese Wedges (S$5.75) and Golden Cheddar Wedges (S$5.75).

Screenshot from KFC Singapore.

Unfortunately, KFC did not provide a timeline for the return of the fries, only saying that they will be "back soon".

KFC's fries were last taken off the menu in February due to a "global supply disruption", and were temporarily replaced with waffle hash.

Top photos by KFC Singapore.

