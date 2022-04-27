Back

KFC S'pore to sell mac & cheese taco with fried chicken 'shell' & no vegetables from Apr. 27, 2022

Not for the faint-hearted.

Karen Lui | April 27, 2022, 11:06 AM

After replacing the buns with fried chicken in their Double Down sandwich, KFC made the same switcheroo for their limited-edition all-chicken taco back in 2020.

Exclusive to Singapore, the Kentaco with mac and cheese filling will be available for dine-in and takeaway at KFC outlets islandwide from Apr. 27 for a limited time.

Photo by KFC Singapore.

But is it worth the calories? That's why we attended the media preview to find out.

Mac N' Cheese Kentaco

The "taco" shell is still a piece of chicken breast fillet that is marinated and hand-breaded with the Hot & Crispy recipe.

Unlike the previously launched four-cheese Kentaco that included lettuce and tomatoes, this Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco (S$6.95 à la carte) does not contain any vegetables.

Instead, it is stuffed with mayonnaise, macaroni and cheese, and sprinkled with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Photo by Karen Lui.

I felt a hint of a kick when I first bit into it but it's too mild to be considered spicy.

The mac and cheese tastes creamy and a bit tangy, perhaps due to the mayonnaise.

Photo by Karen Lui.

The chicken fillet is quite thick so it might be difficult to include both mac and cheese and chicken in one bite at times.

As a result, I found myself using a fork to eat the mac and cheese in between bites of chicken.

The Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco will be available while stocks last.

For reference, the four-cheese Kentaco that was released in 2020 was sold out in 26 days, according to a KFC spokesperson.

Golden Cheddar Wedges

Those who crave even more cheese can pair the Kentaco with the new Golden Cheddar Wedges.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Essentially potato wedges coated with cheddar cheese sprinkle, which reminded me of the powdered seasoning in cheese-flavoured potato chips.

Clearly, it's not exactly freshly grated cheddar, so don't expect too much.

Photo by Karen Lui.

I noticed that the wedges are also shaped like tacos so you can scoop more of the sprinkles if you prefer.

Personally, I found that the wedges were coated generously in the seasoning even without purposeful scooping.

You can purchase the wedges as an add-on for an additional S$3.40 or pick them up as an à la carte item for S$4.95.

While I had no qualms about putting my body through the combination of mac and cheese, fried chicken, and cheese-flavoured potato wedges, it was still a little overwhelming (read: jelak) towards the end.

In addition, eating the Kentaco and Golden Cheddar Wedges can be a messy affair, perhaps even more so than a two-piece chicken meal.

Meal bundles

Both items are available together in the following meal bundles.

Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco meal (S$8.95) comes with a serving of Golden Cheddar Wedges and a regular Pepsi Black.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Photo by KFC Singapore.

Mac 'N Cheese Kentaco box (S$10.95) includes the following:

  • One piece chicken (Original or Hot & Crispy)

  • Three pieces nuggets

  • One regular whipped potato

  • One regular Pepsi Black

Photo by KFC Singapore.

Top images by KFC Singapore and Karen Lui.

