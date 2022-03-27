Back

POFMA correction order issued to Wake Up S'pore over pregnant woman who lied about miscarriage at KKH

MOH said that the government takes a 'serious view' of the falsehoods.

Syahindah Ishak | March 27, 2022, 01:16 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office to issue a correction direction to Wake Up Singapore (WUSG).

The allegations

On Mar. 23, 2022, WUSG uploaded a post on its Instagram and Facebook pages about a woman who claimed suffered a miscarriage after waiting four hours to see a doctor at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital's (KKH) A&E department in February 2022.

Two days later, WUSG said that the the woman had lied about the incident. WUSG also apologised to KKH for publishing the falsehoods.

KKH then lodged a police report on Mar. 25.

The facts

In a press release on Mar. 27, MOH confirmed that the allegations made against KKH are false.

According to MOH, KKH had identified the patient in question based on a screenshot of a hospital bill accompanying WUSG’s posts, which contained discrepancies with the patient’s account of events.

Subsequent investigations by KKH have confirmed that the patient had been seen by a doctor within an hour of her arrival at KKH in February 2022, and did not suffer any miscarriage.

POFMA correction order issued

Notwithstanding WUSG’s apology, MOH said that the allegations are "serious and have been circulated to various other platforms."

"This could lead to the erosion of public trust in the credibility and professionalism of our healthcare system and institutions," the ministry added.

Thus, to ensure that the public is provided with the full facts, a POFMA correction order has been issued to WUSG.

WUSG will be required to publish the correction notices as specified by the POFMA Office for each webpage and social media post containing the falsehoods.

Members of the public can refer to this page for facts relating to the case.

"The government takes a serious view of these falsehoods, which appear to have been fabricated. The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities for investigation," MOH said.

Related stories

Top images via Wake Up Singapore's Facebook page.

Angela Lee chokes opponent out, wins first fight after giving birth

The 25-year-old Hawaiian resident took on Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex.

March 27, 2022, 12:13 AM

Swarms of fans stuck outside National Stadium during S'pore vs M'sia due to ticketing system error

The situation was resolved about five minutes after kick-off.

March 27, 2022, 12:01 AM

'Use your gun & shoot me lor': Man shouts at police officers over Omega x Swatch watches at ION Orchard

Agitated.

March 26, 2022, 11:41 PM

S'pore beats M'sia 2-1 in FAS Tri-Nations Series, Ikhsan Fandi scores both goals

Brace for Ikhsan.

March 26, 2022, 11:18 PM

Queues & even shoving for Omega x Swatch watches around the world, not just S'pore

Worldwide phenomenon.

March 26, 2022, 08:09 PM

S'pore Carousell scalpers reselling Omega x Swatch watches for as high as S$19,000 for full set

Omega? More like Oh my God.

March 26, 2022, 07:53 PM

Why S'pore wholesaler You Tiao Man founder reduced prices for struggling clients even as revenue fell by 50% in Covid times

Lessons on Leadership: The woman behind You Tiao Man shared that if one can show kindness, you must because you can. 

March 26, 2022, 06:57 PM

Rolls-Royce driver refuses to move car along narrow Tiong Bahru lane, holds up line of frustrated drivers

He appeared to be unhappy at a white BMW, which he claimed was in his way.

March 26, 2022, 05:38 PM

S'poreans most look forward to 10 pax dine-in & household visitations: Polls

Singapore is indeed a nation of foodies.

March 26, 2022, 04:32 PM

S'pore's first hot air balloon ride finally open for bookings, costs S$265 per pax

The price is inclusive of a short flight, and a non-alcoholic celebratory toast.

March 26, 2022, 03:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.