Wake Up Singapore says pregnant woman's claim about miscarriage at KKH a lie

The expectant mother who supposedly suffered a miscarriage at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) in February 2022 has come out to admit she lied about the whole thing.

The latest development was shared by the Wake Up Singapore social media account on March 25, two days after it published the woman's original claims on March 23.

The social media post of her original claims have since been taken down.

In that post, the woman had made outlandish claims that included the lack of professionalism displayed by the hospital staff, and the dumping out of her dead foetus with the medical waste.

Wake Up Singapore backtracks

In the fresh update by Wake Up Singapore, the account said: "We are at a loss for words. We are sorry."

A screenshot of the conversation between the woman and Wake Up Singapore showed that the woman sent a set of instructions to recant her past statements.

She wrote: "Please do the following. 1. Take down all the posts 2. Issue a statement that the recollection is false. This is to avoid further implicate your and to avoid Pofma. I'm terrible sorry for putting your company through this ordeal."

"I'm very very sorry. I sent you things in the heat of the moment because I was also agonising over the loss of a previous miscarriage which was handled by KKH."

Woman sent doctored documents

Wake Up Singapore also said it has "since realised that her call logs, her invoices, and her correspondences, may have all been doctored".

The platform also said it had acted in good faith in following up with the woman, but did not explain why it did not doubt the woman's account or verified it with KKH first before going public.

Wake Up Singapore wrote: "Since we received the story, we had acted in good faith by taking steps to verify her account (we had asked for her for the bills, and subsequent and prior correspondences with KKH), and by publishing her story as it was relayed to us. She also messaged us with her real name, occupation and Instagram account."

Wake Up Singapore had also questioned KKH about why it could not verify the incident when the woman had supposedly spoken to the hospital over the phone.

This was after the hospital clarified that it could not find in its records a similar case that happened.

Wake Up Singapore had also said it provided KKH with the woman's contact details and kept up with developments.

The woman, Wake Up Singapore said, repeatedly insisted on keeping her identity anonymous.

However, it turns out the woman's supposed conversation with KKH after the matter went public might not have happened owing to the doctored information she sent to Wake Up Singapore.

KKH revealed on March 25 it made a police report, which then led to Wake Up Singapore coming out to explain the woman had lied.

Issues apology

Wake Up Singapore said: "We now realise that we may have been fed lies at every turn."

It apologised to KKH, its staff and readers, and sought forgiveness.

It also said it will cooperate with the authorities and its investigations.

