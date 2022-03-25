Back

KKH makes police report over woman's 'incorrect' claim she lost baby after 4-hour wait

Police report filed as no such incident on record.

Belmont Lay | March 25, 2022, 03:51 PM

Editor’s note: Wake Up Singapore has put up a fresh post to inform the public that the documents sent to them were doctored and likely false. WUSG has apologised to KKH. The woman admitted she lied after KKH made a police report regarding the incident.

KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) has made a police report in response to an account posted online by a woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage at the hospital after waiting four hours to be attended to.

Professor Alex Sia, chief executive officer of KKH, said in a statement on March 25, as reported by The Straits Times: "KKH would like to clarify that the online report on the incident at the Urgent Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre (UOGC) is incorrect."

"We can definitively say that there is no such scenario. We have since made a police report."

Sia added that there were discrepancies between the story and the bill information shared online.

Sia added that this is a crucial time for everyone in healthcare.

He said: "Every feedback is an opportunity to do better and we take it seriously, but when there are falsehoods, we must also address them transparently.

"We thank the public for their support, and allowing us time to investigate the incident."

He also said the hospital will continue to do its best to take care of its patients.

Background

The woman claimed the incident took place at KKH in February at 2pm and she was Covid-19 positive at that time.

She only managed to see a doctor at 6pm.

In that period of time, she suffered a miscarriage.

Top photo via Google Maps

