Burmese actor-model Paing Takhon pardoned, no need to serve 3 years jail with hard labour

He was released with three other actors "to participate in nation-building with their art".

Fiona Tan | March 02, 2022, 06:25 PM

Paing Takhon, a 25-year-old Burmese actor, singer, model and entrepreneur, has been pardoned and will not need to serve his sentence of three years' jail with hard labour.

He was arrested for his active participation in protests against the Myanmar military coup in 2021.

Pardoned and released

Paing Takhon's lawyer said he arrived home after his release from jail on Wednesday (Mar. 2), as reported by CNA.

In an Instagram story and Facebook post by Sai Noom Pha Pha, Paing Takhon can be seen spotting some facial hair.

The photos appear recent.

The junta confirmed in a statement that Paing Takhon was released along with actors Lu Min, Pyay Ti Oo and Eaindra Kyaw Zin.

The statement said all three have been released "in order for them to participate in nation-building with their art".

Background

The military arrested Paing Takhon at his mother's home at 5am on Apr. 8, 2021.

He was said to be in in ill health and suffering from depression and a physical condition during his arrest.

A vocal critic of the Myanmar military coup, Paing Takhon participated in the protests and was subsequently sentenced to three years' jail with hard labour for spreading dissent against the military.

There were calls on social media for Paing Takhon to be freed after the news of his sentence got out.

He is popular within Myanmar and in neighbouring Thailand, and his now-defunct Facebook and Instagram used to have more than one million followers.

The model was crowned the title of most handsome face in 2021.

More about Paing Takhon

Top image from @paing_takhon/Instagram and Sai Noom Pha Pha/Facebook

