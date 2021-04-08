Burmese actor-model Paing Takhon allegedly detained by military when he was in ill health

You probably have heard of Paing Takhon.

Earlier this year in January, the 24-year-old Burmese actor, model, singer, and entrepreneur became an internet sensation after he shared photos of himself in monk attire.

Detained by the military on April 8

On Apr. 8, Paing Takhon's manager put up a Facebook post stating that he had been detained by the military at 5am in the morning and that he was also in ill health at the time he was taken away.

The actor had also written about his poor condition on Apr. 7, and called for prayers for peace in the country.

Paing Takhon manager says on FB that Paing was detained 5am on Thursday #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/p7YGazPTU4 — soe zeya tun (@soezeya) April 8, 2021

According to his sister, May Chit Thway, Myanmar authorities had purportedly showed up at his house in eight vehicles for his arrest.

Why was he detained?

The actor's Instagram also appears to have been removed , although it is unclear who has done so.

According to The Irrawaddy, Paing Takhon has been a vocal critic of the military coup since it was launched on Feb. 1.

A day after the coup, he slammed the move and called for the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, according to Khaosod English.

In March, he criticised the military for shutting down the internet on a periodic basis, and called for online access to be restored.

He has also been photographed flashing the three-finger salute, which is inspired by the Hunger Games films, while dressed in a red shirt with the flag of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

Myanmar junta forces arrested a famous young model #PaingTakhon at his home in Yangon’s North Dagon on Apr. 8, said his sister. Denouncing the military coup, he took part in protests since February. The junta sued him under article 505a of the Penal Code.#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/zKPj5a3slm — The Irrawaddy (Eng) (@IrrawaddyNews) April 8, 2021

Paing Takhon's popularity also extends beyond Myanmar to neighbouring countries such as Thailand, where has appeared in Thai commercials and shows.

Paing Takhon is a heart-throb supermodel in and out of #Myanmar. His fame recently spreaded in SEA countries especially #Thailand and even in #China to some extent. He has been very vocal and active since beginning of the coup. He was arrested earlier at 5am #Apr8Coup by junta. pic.twitter.com/a8eMEhIjTj — Theo Htet (@theohtet) April 8, 2021

Thus far, the death toll since the coup was first launched stands at nearly 600 casualties, according to The Irrawaddy.

Top image from Paing Takhon Instagram