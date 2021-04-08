Back

Burmese actor-model Paing Takhon allegedly detained by military when he was in ill health

The actor has been a vocal critic of the junta.

Matthias Ang | April 08, 2021, 12:51 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

You probably have heard of Paing Takhon.

Earlier this year in January, the 24-year-old Burmese actor, model, singer, and entrepreneur became an internet sensation after he shared photos of himself in monk attire.

Photo via @Paing Takhon on Instagram

Source: @Paing Takhon on Instagram

Detained by the military on April 8

On Apr. 8, Paing Takhon's manager put up a Facebook post stating that he had been detained by the military at 5am in the morning and that he was also in ill health at the time he was taken away.

The actor had also written about his poor condition on Apr. 7, and called for prayers for peace in the country.

 

 

According to his sister, May Chit Thway, Myanmar authorities had purportedly showed up at his house in eight vehicles for his arrest.

 

The actor's Instagram also appears to have been removed, although it is unclear who has done so.

Why was he detained?

According to The Irrawaddy, Paing Takhon has been a vocal critic of the military coup since it was launched on Feb. 1.

A day after the coup, he slammed the move and called for the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, according to Khaosod English.

In March, he criticised the military for shutting down the internet on a periodic basis, and called for online access to be restored.

He has also been photographed flashing the three-finger salute, which is inspired by the Hunger Games films, while dressed in a red shirt with the flag of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

Paing Takhon's popularity also extends beyond Myanmar to neighbouring countries such as Thailand, where has appeared in Thai commercials and shows.

Thus far, the death toll since the coup was first launched stands at nearly 600 casualties, according to The Irrawaddy.

Top image from Paing Takhon Instagram

Fluff Stack opening at Tampines 1 in end-April, 2021

April 08, 2021, 12:51 PM

'Brand new' mall in Changi, empty for over a year, on sale for S$38 million

Over a year.

April 08, 2021, 12:41 PM

Commentary: Here's why Chinese people can't make sense of anti-Chinese sentiments in Myanmar

Bilateral relations between countries are based on interests, not gratitude as some Chinese people mistakenly think.

April 08, 2021, 12:29 PM

Mookata set for 2 at S$19.90 with free ice cream available near Paya Lebar MRT

Another late night spot.

April 08, 2021, 10:47 AM

Monitor lizard enters Thailand 7-Eleven store like Godzilla in Hong Kong

Very Godzilla-like.

April 08, 2021, 03:17 AM

Bukit Batok supermarket & Bukit Gombak wet market visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Apr. 3 & 4

This brings the total number of cases to 60,554.

April 07, 2021, 10:25 PM

China warns Asean about 'external forces' interfering in Myanmar

He added that China is willing to coordinate with Asean and provide the necessary assistance.

April 07, 2021, 10:08 PM

85% of ongoing BTO projects were delayed by Covid-19 pandemic, at least 43,000 households affected

Those who cannot find alternative housing can ask HDB for assistance.

April 07, 2021, 09:31 PM

Over 150 dead from cyclone in Indonesia & Timor-Leste, thousands left homeless

Rescue teams are working to search for survivors amidst the aftermath of landslides and floods.

April 07, 2021, 09:01 PM

Chan Chun Sing: International travel will not likely return to pre-Covid levels anytime soon

Recovery would lie with how Singapore is prepared to reinvent global travel in the long run.

April 07, 2021, 07:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.