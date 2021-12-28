Back

Myanmar actor-model Paing Takhon jailed 3 years with hard labour for taking part in mass protests

Paing had been arrested in April 2021.

Lean Jinghui | December 28, 2021, 01:57 PM

Myanmar actor, model, singer and entrepreneur Paing Takhon, 25, has been jailed three years for taking part in the mass protests that rocked Myanmar earlier in 2021, according to AFP.

He was also sentenced to hard labour in a court in Yangon, his legal advisor Khin Maung Myint told AFP.

Arrested in April

Paing was first detained by the military in April 2021, and was allegedly in ill health when taken away.

BBC reported that a close acquaintance of Paing's had shared that he had been suffering from depression and a physical condition when he was arrested, and had not even been able to stand properly.

According to The Irrawaddy, Paing had been a vocal critic of Myanmar's military coup since it was launched on Feb. 1, 2021.

He had also been active in the mass protests that followed the coup, which saw deadly clashes between the junta military and protesters.

Paing's lawyer, Khin, shared that the actor-model's family is "deeply saddened" by the news of his sentence, and is considering whether to appeal.

Calls to free Paing have also been circulating on social media following news of his jail term.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) Burma, as of Dec. 27, at least 1,377 people have been killed and 11,232 arrested since the start of Myanmar's violent crackdowns.

Paing, who is popular in his home country and neighbouring Thailand, had more than one million followers on his Facebook and Instagram before they were taken down shortly after his arrest.

His Instagram appears to have since been reinstated via a fan account.

Top images via @paing_takhon Instagram and @Paing Takhon on Instagram

