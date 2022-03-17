Back

Netflix wants to charge extra for sharing account password

Tudum indeed.

Mandy How | March 17, 2022, 05:27 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It may soon cost more to continue sharing your Netflix account.

The streaming giant announced on Mar. 16 that they are testing out an extra charge for members who want to share their account passwords with viewers outside their household.

According to Netflix, while the current sharing options with separate profiles and multiple streams have been "hugely popular", it has also created confusion about "when and how Netflix can be shared".

Its current terms state:

"Only people who live with you may use your account. Watch on 4 different devices at the same time with Premium, 2 with Standard and 1 with Basic."

Additionally, the sharing of accounts between households have reportedly impacted Netflix's ability to invest in new TV and films.

"So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more," Netflix adds.

Cost of password sharing

Over the next few weeks, three countries—Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru—will see two new features under the test launch.

The first is "Add an Extra Member" for those on Standard and Premium plans.

This will enable users to add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with. Each sub account comes with its own profile, login password, and personalised recommendations.

The price for one sub account is:

  • 2,380 CLP (S$4.04) in Chile,

  • 2.99 USD (S$4.06) in Costa Rica, and

  • 7.9 PEN (S$2.88) in Peru.

The second new function is called Transfer Profile to a New Account.

Basic, Standard, and Premium members can enable people who share their account to transfer profile information to either a new account or sub account.

This keeps their viewing history, list, and recommendations.

There is currently no clear timeline as to when the extra charges will hit Singapore, or even Asia.

"We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world," Netflix said.

Two price hikes in Singapore

Netflix has already gone through two price hikes in Singapore—once in January 2020, and a second time in October 2021.

Since its entry in January 2016, prices have increased from S$10.98 to S$12.98 per month for its Basic plan, and S$16.98 to S$21.98 for its Premium plan.

Here are the most up-to-date fees:

Related articles

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

S'pore woman, 28, keeps testing ART positive for 12 days straight

Some have tested positive for 20 days straight, but it's not a cause for concern, said an expert.

March 17, 2022, 04:54 PM

M'sian employees photo edit ART kit to show positive result & get 7 days off work

How to game the system.

March 17, 2022, 04:25 PM

SIA has promotional fares for over 40 destinations under VTL till Mar. 21

If you gian (are greedy for) travel, now's the time to book.

March 17, 2022, 04:24 PM

HDB SDAs accused of kicking heavily pregnant woman & running away

'My baby is thankfully alright although my face was swollen and sustained bruises,' said the woman in a Facebook post.

March 17, 2022, 03:56 PM

Jurong Secondary School students hold their own as they show Chan Chun Sing around sans teachers

Students exuded easy confidence.

March 17, 2022, 03:32 PM

M'sian beauty pageant contestant slammed for saying she wished she was born in China instead of kampung

Malaysian netizens have reacted with outrage.

March 17, 2022, 03:19 PM

Worrying that Covid-19 cases rise globally as testing rates drop: WHO chief

Not a good sign.

March 17, 2022, 02:45 PM

2 men who allegedly raped woman at Pioneer Road remanded for psychiatric observation

They will be remanded for three weeks.

March 17, 2022, 02:24 PM

S'pore bids to host World Athletics Championships in 2025

Major sporting event.

March 17, 2022, 02:21 PM

Staycation at 'invisible' shipping container hotel at one-north from S$250 /night

You become the cargo.

March 17, 2022, 01:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.