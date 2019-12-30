S’pore Netflix users to pay S$1 to S$3 more per month from Jan. 2020 due to price hike & GST

Come Jan. 9, 2020, Netflix users in Singapore will be paying an additional S$1 to S$3 per month, depending on their subscription plan.

The price hike was announced by Netflix and widely publicised on Dec. 30, 2019.

Here’s a quick look at the price revisions, as reported by The Straits Times:

Tier 1: S$11.90 ➝ S$11.98

Tier 2: S$13.98 ➝ S$15.98

Tier 3: S$16.98 ➝ S$19.98

Tier 1 allows one screen to play at a time, Tier 2 allows two, while Tier 3 allows four simultaneous users.

Higher tier plans also provide better resolutions.

According to ST, new prices will include the 7 per cent GST charge that will be implemented from Jan. 1, 2020.

CNA Lifestyle adds that users will be notified one billing cycle before the new price kicks in.

This is the first price hike since the platform was first introduced in Singapore in January 2016.

Users in Malaysia are similarly affected, with plans going up from RM2 to RM4 (S$0.66 – S$1.31) per month.

In addition to blockbusters and international films, the on-demand streaming platform is known for its original series such as “Stranger Things”, “You”, “Terrace House”, and more recently, “The Witcher” and “The Irishman”.

In the process of churning out so much content, however, it has also seen absolute misses like “The Open House”.

