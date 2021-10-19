Back

Netflix S'pore raises subscription plans by up to S$2

Tudum...

Fasiha Nazren | October 19, 2021, 06:29 PM

Here's a heads up for current Netflix subscribers in Singapore.

Between S$1 to S$2

The global streaming service will increase the prices of its subscription plans.

The increase is between S$1 to S$2, depending on the different subscription plans.

Netflix currently has three different subscription plans.

  • Basic (one device): From S$11.98 to S$12.98

  • Standard (up to two devices): From S$15.98 to S$17.48

  • Premium (up to four devices): From S$19.98 to S$21.98

Take a look at what the various plans include:

According to its website, current members will receive an email notification a month before their price changes, unless they change their plan.

The new prices will apply to new members immediately.

Second price hike

This is the second price hike since the platform was first introduced in Singapore in January 2016.

Netflix last raised its prices by up to S$3 in January 2020 to include a 7 per cent GST charge.

Top image screenshot from Netflix.

