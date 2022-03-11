Back

Panda cub Le Le loses balance & tumbles downhill in main exhibit, rescued by mom Jia Jia

Jia Jia's parental instincts kicked in quickly.

Jane Zhang | March 11, 2022, 05:21 PM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Le Le, the panda cub who has taken Singapore by storm, has grown up quickly and outgrown his nursery. On Thursday (Mar. 10), he officially joined his mother Jia Jia in the main Giant Panda Forest exhibit at River Wonders.

However, the mother-son duo's first day together in the main exhibit didn't come without some bumps; Le Le had a small tumble down a slope after losing his footing and had to be rescued by Jia Jia.

A new environment

On Thursday, Mandai Wildlife Reserve shared a video on Facebook documenting some of Jia Jia and Le Le's moments together.

Le Le started off a bit apprehensively, journeying cautiously into the new exhibit before turning back around and retreating.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Jia Jia then led her son into the "child proof" exhibit and showed him around.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Le Le goes tumbling down

However, while enjoying time in the enclosure with his mother, Le Le suddenly lost his balance and tumbled downhill into the shrubbery.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

With incredible speed and agility, Jia Jia bounded down the hill after her baby boy, grabbing him and dragging the almost 16kg boy back up to safety.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Cute moments

Le Le seemed to soon get the hang of living in the big boy enclosure, enjoying his time playing around and cuddling with his mother.

Here are some cute moments of Le Le and Jia Jia:

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Gif via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Photo by Lauren Choo.

Photo by Lauren Choo.

Where's Kai Kai?

Le Le's father, Kai Kai, was not shown in the video clips of Le Le's main exhibit debut. Kai Kai lives in his own separate enclosure within the Giant Panda Forest exhibit, as pandas are territorial creatures.

In the wild, panda cubs are solely cared for by their mothers.

Previously, the panda care team shared that Kai Kai appeared to be mostly oblivious to the fact that he is now a father.

Weeks after the birth of Le Le, lead panda caregiver Trisha Tay shared with media that Kai Kai was "pretty much unaware" of the newborn despite the panda care team's reminders.

Kai Kai was more interested in his food, "as usual in his usual self”.

Mothership understands that Kai Kai is still pretty engrossed in his food.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Facebook/Mandai Wildlife Reserve. 

Woman holds on to moving car along Prinsep Street

Dangerous.

March 11, 2022, 04:16 PM

Pop-up My Little Pony-themed cafe at Orchard Central from Mar. 24, 2022

Friendship is magic.

March 11, 2022, 03:51 PM

In defending principle of sovereignty, the only side S’pore is taking is our own: Bilahari Kausikan

It's "dangerous" to think that Singapore shouldn’t take sides since it's a small country.

March 11, 2022, 03:45 PM

Elderly woman in camisole in Bukit Panjang uses mop to drizzle urine into neighbour's shoes

Not sure what she is pissed about.

March 11, 2022, 03:31 PM

2 JTC officers gave 'inaccurate information' about Kranji woodland clearance, case referred to AGC: Chan Chun Sing

The two staff already knew of the unauthorised clearance of forest before it was discovered.

March 11, 2022, 03:05 PM

Bigger than normal Yishun flat sold for S$1.038 million

Asset appreciation.

March 11, 2022, 02:59 PM

Who's in & who's out: Top 20 male & female artiste nominees for Star Awards 2022

*Insert Star Awards jingle*

March 11, 2022, 02:43 PM

1 of the 9 family members dies after PMD fire at New Upper Changi Road flat

Three people were found unconscious in a room.

March 11, 2022, 02:15 PM

S'porean Ix Shen reaches western Ukrainian city Lviv with wife, both 'safe & ok'

Shen also shared that he feels guilty to be drinking cappuccino in Lviv, and walking in the park.

March 11, 2022, 01:34 PM

Her job as a Police Officer encompasses both hard work & ‘heart work’

Apart from safeguarding Singapore, Inspector Norhafizah also provides counselling support to some of her colleagues who may be going through emotional upheavals or periods of stress.

March 11, 2022, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.