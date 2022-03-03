Super long queue to see baby panda Le Le at River Wonders stretches 200m onto boardwalk

Le Le, the panda cub born in Singapore on Aug. 14, 2021, is almost a big boy now.

The latest video put up on Feb. 28 showed the baby panda falling over itself and allowing people to marvel, "How did this thing even survive in the wild?", before remembering that they nearly did go extinct at one point.

Super long queue previously

Given that he has Singaporeans' curiosity, he also has their attention for sure as the queue to see the six-month-old panda at River Wonders is way too long, as reported in January 2022.

A video put up earlier this year showed the queue to visit Le Le extending all the way to the boardwalk that cuts across Upper Seletar Reservoir in River Wonders.

The queue was about 200m.

In response to Mothership's queries previously, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said tickets to River Wonders were fully booked at the end of the year, and that there have been "hundreds of visitors each day" to see Le Le.

Mandai Wildlife Group added that due to safe management measures, only an average of 100 visitors were allowed inside the Giant Panda Forest at one time.

Why the queue?

Le Le has been winning hearts locally and internationally with his antics.

He is frequently seen falling asleep or falling over.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve has been banking on Le Le's cuteness to deliver and it appears he has succeeded.

Visitors to River Wonders are also seizing the opportunity to see Le Le when he is still toddler-sized now given that he is expected to grow up fast.

Top photos via Mandai Wildlife Reserves & @blueloony TikTok

Follow and listen to our podcast here