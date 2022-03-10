Back

7-month-old panda cub Le Le makes his debut at River Wonders' exhibit with mother Jia Jia

Awww.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 10, 2022, 10:53 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Le Le, the first panda cub to be born in Singapore, has made his first trip into the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at the River Wonders at around seven months old.

Weighing in at a whopping 15.86kg, Le Le had already outgrown his nursery after a few weeks and is now ready to make his debut in the main exhibit from Mar. 10, according to Mandai Wildlife Group.

New to the environment, Le Le is exploring the space gingerly with his mother Jia Jia, who is described as "extremely dedicated and protective".

But as a seven-month-old baby, some changes have been made to the main exhibit to "baby proof" it for Le Le's safety.

A key modification was draining the water area, which is now filled and padded with leaves and pine bark chips.

Le Le's debut was officiated by deputy prime minister and coordinating minister for economic policies, Heng Swee Keat, together with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Xiaoyong; chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, S Dhanabalan; deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, Tan Chuan-Jin; and group CEO, Mike Barclay.

Access to the main exhibit will remain open for Jia Jia and Le Le from today on.

Based on their comfort levels, they may choose to spend time in the off-exhibit den or enter the main exhibit to meet their fans.

Whether to catch a glimpse of the mother and son will depend on their mood and your luck. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

All images courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.

Technology could be new 'clean weapon' used to intimidate small countries: former S'pore diplomat

T Jasudasen writes about the threat of technology being manipulated for private profit and for political and strategic benefit.

March 10, 2022, 10:39 AM

Pearlie White founder on why his oral-care products are made in S'pore & changed every 3 years

Lessons on Leadership: That's how the unabashedly Singaporean oral-care brand Pearlie White survives in a market with much bigger international brands, said its Managing Director and Founder Andy Ong.

March 10, 2022, 10:33 AM

2 men, aged 30 & 36, allegedly raped woman, 32, at Pioneer Road

They will be charged in court.

March 10, 2022, 10:27 AM

Wild boar runs into woman in Yishun, knocks her out for more than 15 minutes

The wild boar then ran into a glass door and subsequently escaped.

March 10, 2022, 03:04 AM

Long queues for McDonald’s in Russia before it closes, look like 1990 when first store opened

People queued up then and now, but for different reasons.

March 10, 2022, 02:13 AM

17,051 new Covid-19 cases & 11 deaths in S’pore

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.94.

March 09, 2022, 10:13 PM

Taxi crashes into cyclist while making discretionary left turn, ComfortDelGro 'looking into it urgently'

The bicycle flipped 180 degrees.

March 09, 2022, 08:37 PM

S Iswaran debates with WP's Jamus Lim & Pritam Singh over free transport for seniors & persons with disabilities

The proposal was put forth by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

March 09, 2022, 06:58 PM

M'sia to observe 1 single set of Covid-19 SOPs from Apr. 1 as it transitions to 'endemic phase'

Part of the country's efforts to return to normal life.

March 09, 2022, 06:49 PM

NMP who received death threat as junior doctor calls for better protection for healthcare workers

NMP Tan Yia Swam highlighted the underreporting of such incidents.

March 09, 2022, 06:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.