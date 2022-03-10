7-month-old panda cub Le Le makes his debut at River Wonders' exhibit with mother Jia Jia

Le Le, the first panda cub to be born in Singapore, has made his first trip into the Giant Panda Forest exhibit at the River Wonders at around seven months old.

Weighing in at a whopping 15.86kg, Le Le had already outgrown his nursery after a few weeks and is now ready to make his debut in the main exhibit from Mar. 10, according to Mandai Wildlife Group.

New to the environment, Le Le is exploring the space gingerly with his mother Jia Jia, who is described as "extremely dedicated and protective".

But as a seven-month-old baby, some changes have been made to the main exhibit to "baby proof" it for Le Le's safety.

A key modification was draining the water area, which is now filled and padded with leaves and pine bark chips.

Le Le's debut was officiated by deputy prime minister and coordinating minister for economic policies, Heng Swee Keat, together with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Xiaoyong; chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, S Dhanabalan; deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, Tan Chuan-Jin; and group CEO, Mike Barclay.

Access to the main exhibit will remain open for Jia Jia and Le Le from today on.

Based on their comfort levels, they may choose to spend time in the off-exhibit den or enter the main exhibit to meet their fans.

Whether to catch a glimpse of the mother and son will depend on their mood and your luck. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

All images courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.