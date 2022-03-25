Five Oars Coffee Roasters to reopen near previous Tanjong Pagar unit involved in fatal car crash

More than a year after Five Oars Coffee Roasters moved out of their Tanjong Pagar shophouse to Upper East Coast, the cafe will be making its return to the area.

A Five Oars Coffee Roasters hoarding with the words "We are coming home" along Tanjong Pagar Road has caught the attention of passers-by.

Reopening a couple doors down

The cafe was previously located at 39 Tanjong Pagar Road.

However, the hoarding was not placed there.

Instead, it was located just around the corner at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, suggesting that Five Oars will not return to its previous unit.

The cafe's social media platforms have not revealed any information about this (re)opening yet.

In the meantime, you can still pop by their other cafe branch at 6 Upper East Coast Road for brunch and coffee.

Prices start at S$12 for an Eggs Your Way (bread and eggs) to S$30 for an Angus Striploin.

Besides coffee, the cafe offers an array of craft beers and wine.

If you require a caffeine fix in the CBD area, Five Oars also has a kiosk at Asia Square for takeaway drinks and pastries.

Fatal car crash

Back in December 2020, Five Oars Coffee Roasters made the announcement of this relocation and that the last day of service for the now-defunct outlet was Jan. 24, 2021.

Less than a month after they vacated the premises, a fatal car crash that killed five men took place at the shophouse on Feb. 13, 2021.

The crash that involved a BMW also left a woman in intensive care after she suffered extensive burns from attempting to save her boyfriend from the accident.

Raybe Oh Siew Hui, the girlfriend of one of the deceased men, had to undergo 32 surgeries and was warded for four months.

Top images by Song Seng Wun on Facebook and Mandy How.