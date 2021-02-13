Back

5 dead after BMW crashed into shophouse at Tanjong Pagar, & fire broke out

1 taken to SGH for burns.

Nyi Nyi Thet | February 13, 2021, 09:28 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

At around 5.40am on Feb. 13, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road.

Five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was sent to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

In a statement to Mothership, SCDF said they had extinguished the fire with three water jets and one compressed air foam backpack.

The fire involved a car and the front of a shophouse.

Investigations into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

According to the Straits Times, the car is understood to be a BMW.

ST also reported that the first floor of the shophouse, where the car crashed into, was empty at the time.

Image from Song Seng Wun Facebook

Coffee Bean S'pore selling double fudge brownie ice-blended drink from S$8.80 to satisfy your sweet tooth

Yummy.

February 12, 2021, 11:52 PM

2 new Covid-19 community cases reported on Feb. 12 are son & wife of previous case

Elias Mall & Pasir Ris West Plaza are new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases.

February 12, 2021, 11:49 PM

Rainbow & beautiful sunset seen in S'pore on 1st day of Chinese New Year 2021

Full of colour.

February 12, 2021, 11:27 PM

Taiwanese lady has trouble popping balloons with head on CNY variety show, husband intervenes

Balloon popping.

February 12, 2021, 10:32 PM

Britney Spears' conservatorship assigned to third-party financial institution, as well as her father

This has made the #FreeBritney movement more prominent.

February 12, 2021, 10:13 PM

Man, 76, apprehended under the mental health act after locking himself inside Bendemeer Road flat

Investigations are ongoing.

February 12, 2021, 07:55 PM

First day of Chinese New Year 2021 is also Palindrome Day

There are only 29 Palindrome Days this century.

February 12, 2021, 07:42 PM

Cheeky dusky langur seen inspecting cars at Marsiling Industrial Estate on Chinese New Year eve

Monkey monkeying around.

February 12, 2021, 07:02 PM

Former Miss Universe S'pore contestant jailed 6 weeks for using friends' debit cards to shop online

She spent more than S$2,000 in three months.

February 12, 2021, 05:51 PM

S'pore debt collector dresses up as God of Fortune on Chinese New Year

Huat ah.

February 12, 2021, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.