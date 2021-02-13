5 dead after BMW crashed into shophouse at Tanjong Pagar, & fire broke out

At around 5.40am on Feb. 13, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire at 37 Tanjong Pagar Road.
Five were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person was sent to Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.In a statement to Mothership, SCDF said they had extinguished the fire with three water jets and one compressed air foam backpack.
The fire involved a car and the front of a shophouse.
Investigations into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
According to the Straits Times, the car is understood to be a BMW.
ST also reported that the first floor of the shophouse, where the car crashed into, was empty at the time.Image from Song Seng Wun Facebook
