Lady who tried to save boyfriend & friends from burning car 'fighting for her life' at SGH

The woman who tried to rescue her boyfriend and friends from a car that caught fire after it crashed into shophouses in Tanjong Pagar is currently in the intensive care unit in Singapore General Hospital.

The woman, Raybe Oh Siew Hui, 26, suffered severe burns to over 80 per cent of her body, according to The Straits Times.

She is now fighting for her life in SGH, ST reported.

Oh is a former Singapore Airlines stewardess, and is the girlfriend of Jonathan Long, who was driving the BMW that crashed into the shophouse early on Saturday morning, Feb. 13.

She is also a getai singer.

In a 2013 interview with ST, she said that she was doing getai to pay for her school fees, and reduce the burden on her father.

According to Chinese media, the couple had applied for a BTO flat recently.

Akira Chan, 21, who is a friend of the group, told ST that Oh was trying to save her fiance, and had injured herself while trying to open the door.

Image from Michael Tay Photography and Sulaiman Daud