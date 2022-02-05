Mahathir, 96, less sprightly, talks about his health after 3rd hospitalisation in just over a month

Former Malaysia prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has made a partial recovery and is allowed to go home for a few hours every day, after his third hospitalisation in just over a month.

The 96-year-old provided an update of his latest health scare as he talked about his situation.

Appearing less sprightly than before, he said in a frail voice that he hopes to make a full recovery.

In the video, Mahathir can be seen walking slowly to his house and chatting with his wife at a coffee table.

He also appeared to be reading a newspaper on his sofa, with a hospital wristband visible.

Goes home daily from morning till evening

Mahathir's routine now sees him going home daily from morning till evening, only to return to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

According to his office, he was allowed to do so from Feb. 2, and he is currently undergoing physiotherapy and other treatments at IJN.

The veteran politician thanked those who had prayed for his recovery, as well as people who sent him flowers and get well soon cards.

Most recently admitted on Jan. 22

Mahathir was most recently admitted to the cardiac care unit in IJN on Jan. 22.

His latest health scare saw an UMNO (United Malays National Organisation) supreme council member say Mahathir was in a "critical condition" at the time.

The search phrase, "Mahathir pass away", was also trending on Facebook at the time.

However, The Malaysian Insight reported that their sources said Mahathir's condition was "stable".

Three days later, Mahathir's daughter -- Marina Mahathir -- said her father showed "signs of improvement" and was able to "joke around" with his family.

Admitted to IJN twice in Dec. 2021

Mahathir had previously been admitted to the same hospital on Dec. 16, 2021, where he underwent a "full medical check-up and further observation".

He completed his check-ups on Dec. 21, 2021, and was discharged on Dec. 23, 2021.

But less than a month later, the politician was back in the IJN for a second time for "an elective medical procedure".

On Jan. 9, the IJN released a statement stating that Mahathir underwent the medical procedure successfully.

Mahathir was subsequently discharged from the hospital on Jan. 13.

Mahathir had his first heart attack in 1989 and two more heart attacks in 2006, according to Malay Mail.

