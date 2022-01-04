KFC S'pore to bring back chicken skin in new salted egg Goldspice flavour & launches Cheesy Crunch chicken for limited time on Jan. 5, 2022

KFC's highly popular chicken skin returns from Jan. 5 in a new Goldspice flavour.

In addition, the fast-food restaurant is also launching a new Golden Cheesy Crunch chicken to welcome the New Year.

Both products are available for a "very limited time only" for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC delivery, while stocks last, from Jan. 5.

Chicken skin

Neither the Goldspice flavour nor chicken skin is new to KFC.

First introduced in November 2019, the chicken skin is also available in Original flavour.

Both flavours retail at S$3.70 per box, and you can add S$1 for a regular Pepsi Black to wash it down.

The chicken skin is available at all KFC restaurants, except the Punggol Oasis outlet.

Golden Cheesy Crunch

With Chinese New Year coming up, it's not surprising that KFC is going for a gold theme with its latest flavour.

Known as the Golden Cheesy Crunch, the fried chicken is coated in a blend of cheese seasoning and topped with cheese crumbs that are supposed to have a golden appearance and savoury taste.

Here are the prices for the various meal sets:

Two-piece Meal (S$8.95):

Two pieces Cheesy Crunch Chicken

One regular whipped potato

One regular coleslaw; and

One regular Sjora Mango Peach

Two-piece Box (S$10.95):

Two pieces Cheesy Crunch Chicken

Two pieces Hot and Crispy tenders

One regular fries

One regular whipped potato; and

One regular Sjora Mango Peach

Five-piece Buddy Meal (S$19.55):

Five pieces Cheesy Crunch Chicken

Two regular whipped potato

Two regular coleslaw; and

Two regular Sjora Mango Peach

Family Feast (S$35.95)

Eight pieces Cheesy Crunch Chicken

Nine pieces nuggets

One popcorn chicken; and

Two regular whipped potato

The Cheesy Crunch is available at all KFC restaurants, except the zoo outlet.

S$388,000 worth of prizes to be won

To celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, KFC is launching a KFC Gold Rush, offering S$388,000 worth of prizes to be won.

Prizes include:

daily food and e-vouchers

daily draw for 5g gold bars worth S$460 each; and

a 100g gold bar worth S$9,200

The gold prizes are limited edition items custom-made with pure 999 gold with a KFC design.

Customers need to spend S$15 and above on a single receipt to stand a chance to win the daily draw for 5g gold bars or the grand draw of 100g gold bar.

All entries from Jan. 5 to Feb. 3, 2022, will be eligible to win prizes of food, e-vouchers, and 5g gold bars.

All entries from Jan. 5 to Jan. 27, 2022, will be eligible to win the 100g gold bar.

For more information, check out the What's New section on KFC's website from Jan. 5.

