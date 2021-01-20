Back

KFC S'pore brings back salted egg Goldspice Chicken & fries from Jan. 20, 2021

It's back.

Fasiha Nazren | January 20, 2021, 06:41 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After almost three years, KFC is bringing back its Goldspice Chicken.

Goldspice Chicken returns

The Goldspice Chicken is basically KFC's Hot and Crispy chicken coated in a blend of salted egg, curry leaves and sweet basil.

A piece of the Goldspice Chicken goes for S$3.65 each.

Photo from KFC Singapore.

You can also get a two-piece Goldspice Chicken Meal (S$8.95) which includes two pieces of chicken, a regular serving of whipped potato, coleslaw, and a regular Sjora Mango Peach.

Photo from KFC Singapore.

There is also the Goldspice Chicken Box (S$10.95) which includes two pieces of chicken, two pieces of hot and crispy tenders, a regular serving of whipped potato, fries and one regular Sjora Mango Peach.

If you're planning to share a meal, there is also the five-piece Goldspice Chicken Buddy Meal (S$19.55) and the eight-piece Goldspice Chicken Family Meal (S$36.95).

Photo from KFC Singapore.

New fries

This time, KFC has also introduced the Goldspice Fries (from S$3.80), which are crispy fries coated in the same salted egg blend.

Photo from KFC Singapore.

Available for a limited period

These items will be available for a limited period from Jan. 20, 2021.

One can get the Goldspice series via dine-in, takeaway and KFC delivery.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

No-holds-barred review of Shake Shack's new fried chicken bites

Bite-sized chicken.

January 20, 2021, 06:38 PM

SIA has one-stop portal to book & get Covid-19 test result before flying

Quite convenient.

January 20, 2021, 06:24 PM

18 diagnosed with tuberculosis after prolonged exposure at S'pore Pools Bedok Betting Centre

Treatment.

January 20, 2021, 05:53 PM

Couple in Taiwan removes mask to kiss for 5 minutes while blocking the train aisle

Kiss goodbye.

January 20, 2021, 05:01 PM

Indonesia deports US travel influencer who encouraged others to move to Bali amid Covid-19

Authorities said the American citizens had violated their visa stay by conducting business and working in Bali. 

January 20, 2021, 04:51 PM

4 S'porean men arrested for suspected drug activities at Telok Blangah, over 1kg of heroin & cannabis seized

CNB officers had to use forced entry to gain access into the unit.

January 20, 2021, 04:48 PM

Heng Swee Keat: Property market must be kept stable, should not 'run ahead of economic fundamentals'

The government 'must continue to enable young Singaporeans to own their homes and fulfil their aspirations,' DPM Heng said.

January 20, 2021, 04:39 PM

Cyclist thrown off bicycle in Changi after wheel stuck in drain cover gap

Dangerous.

January 20, 2021, 04:19 PM

M'sian woman makes fish soup with pet Japanese koi, says it tastes like silver catfish

A pretty expensive soup.

January 20, 2021, 03:58 PM

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 20, 2021, including 4 in community

Further updates later tonight.

January 20, 2021, 03:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.