KFC S'pore brings back salted egg Goldspice Chicken & fries from Jan. 20, 2021

After almost three years, KFC is bringing back its Goldspice Chicken.

Goldspice Chicken returns

The Goldspice Chicken is basically KFC's Hot and Crispy chicken coated in a blend of salted egg, curry leaves and sweet basil.

A piece of the Goldspice Chicken goes for S$3.65 each.

You can also get a two-piece Goldspice Chicken Meal (S$8.95) which includes two pieces of chicken, a regular serving of whipped potato, coleslaw, and a regular Sjora Mango Peach.

There is also the Goldspice Chicken Box (S$10.95) which includes two pieces of chicken, two pieces of hot and crispy tenders, a regular serving of whipped potato, fries and one regular Sjora Mango Peach.

If you're planning to share a meal, there is also the five-piece Goldspice Chicken Buddy Meal (S$19.55) and the eight-piece Goldspice Chicken Family Meal (S$36.95).

New fries

This time, KFC has also introduced the Goldspice Fries (from S$3.80), which are crispy fries coated in the same salted egg blend.

Available for a limited period

These items will be available for a limited period from Jan. 20, 2021.

One can get the Goldspice series via dine-in, takeaway and KFC delivery.

Top image from KFC Singapore.