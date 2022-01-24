Back

Inter-faith prayer session held at Greenridge Crescent playground for community to grieve together

To wish peace upon the departed.

Belmont Lay | January 24, 2022, 03:53 AM

Events

An inter-faith prayer session was held on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Greenridge Crescent playground where the bodies of a pair of 11-year-old twin boys with special needs were found there on Jan. 21 night.

The session was put together in short notice and attended by representatives from various religious faiths in Singapore.

Sim Ann, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, attended the session at the site in Upper Bukit Timah.

She gave a short speech before proceedings started.

Prayer session for people to grieve

In her speech, Sim revealed that the inter-faith prayer session was put together quickly after consulting neighbourhood volunteers.

It was organised to allow people to grieve privately and quietly at the spot, and wish peace upon the souls of the departed in their own way, Sim said.

Details about the session were provided by Sim in a Facebook post on the day it occurred.

Opened to public

The prayer session was also attended by residents and was opened to members of the public as well.

Sim also said at the session: "Two days ago, during the evening of 21 January, our community here at Greenridge Crescent was startled by the realisation that something terrible had happened at this very playground."

"This turn of events has only deepened our community’s collective grief and horror," she added.

"The idea of the untimely demise of two young children is heartbreaking even for those of us who do not know them personally, and it is especially heartbreaking for those of us who are parents."

Condolences pour in from public

Condolences from the public streamed in throughout Sunday, more than one day after the boys' bodies were found on Friday evening.

via

via

via

via

via

People, who are believed to be unrelated to the family of the deceased, were seen on Sunday by the drain with offerings, while others kept their heads bowed respectfully.

Background

The deceased boys have been identified as Ethan and Ashton Yap.

The 48-year-old father who will be charged in court on Jan. 24 is Xavier Yap Junh Houn.

The father had initially called the police on Friday evening, on the day the boys' bodies were discovered in a drain.

The police then issued a lookout message for a man supposedly last seen at around Greenridge Crescent at about 3pm.

Subsequently, the police said on Saturday evening, Jan. 22 that the father will be charged in court on Monday, Jan. 24 with the murder of his sons.

If found guilty, he can face the death penalty.

Top photo via Sim Ann

