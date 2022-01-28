Back

Video: Father escorted to Greenridge Crescent crime scene where his 11-year-old twin boys found dead

The suspect wore cuffs on his wrists and ankles.

Belmont Lay | January 28, 2022, 02:38 AM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The father of the 11-year-old twin boys found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah was brought back to the crime scene by police on Thursday, Jan. 27.

A 4-minute video by Lianhe Zaobao showed how the police escorted the murder suspect back to the canal next to the Greenridge Crescent playground at about 3:10pm.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, the father of two boys, was charged on Jan. 24 with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap E Chern.

The other son is Aston Yap.

Mothership understands that the charge for the other boy will be tendered at later hearings.

Suspect arrived in black van accompanied by car

Before the arrival of the suspect, the police had already cordoned off the area.

via Lianhe Zaobao

The street where the suspect was to alight was cordoned off on both sides.

The media were allowed to wait just outside the police cordon.

The suspect was travelling in a black van, and accompanied by a car.

Vehicles parked under shade

The police parked their vehicles under the shade and beside the staircase that leads down to the playground.

via Lianhe Zaobao

The police officers were seen removing what appeared to be a suitcase-like bag from the car.

Not much activity was registered for about 2 minutes.

Suspect led out of car to playground

When the suspect was eventually led out of the car, camera shutters went off.

via Lianhe Zaobao

The father was wearing a red shirt and dark cut-off pants.

He was handcuffed and anklecuffed, and surrounded by five police officers.

He walked slowly, but his movements did not appear hindered by the cuffs.

As he was wearing a mask, his face could not be seen.

He was then taken to the park and down the steps towards the canal.

The video ended when the suspect walked down the stairs and disappeared from view.

About the case

Yap had called the police for help on Friday evening, Jan. 21, at the playground.

Officers arrived to find two brothers lying motionless.

They were pronounced dead by a paramedic.

A search was conducted in the forested area in Upper Bukit Timah near Toh Tuck Road, which saw the gurkhas and the police's K-9 unit deployed.

The police said Yap was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22, after round-the-clock investigations.

The police prosecutor said at Yap's hearing that the accused would be taken out for investigations with permission.

The case has been adjourned to Jan. 31.

All media via Lianhe Zaobao Facebook

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Gold bars worth S$1.2 million smuggled by S'porean woman seized at Heathrow Airport, used for money laundering

The gold bars were destined for Chennai, India.

January 28, 2022, 10:38 AM

5,469 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 27, 3,571 are low-risk cases detected via ART

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.37.

January 27, 2022, 11:45 PM

Festive 4m-tall statue displays of Mickey & friends at Gardens by The Bay, Floral Fantasy

Cute.

January 27, 2022, 11:32 PM

36-year-old man arrested, allegedly paid for Commonwealth stabbing victim to be hurt over business dispute

Previously, two men were arrested for their suspected involvement in the slash and stab case.

January 27, 2022, 09:36 PM

Police investigates confinement nanny for alleged abuse of 1-month-old baby in Hougang flat

In one video, the nanny was seen aggressively pushing the baby's head forward while burping the baby.

January 27, 2022, 08:41 PM

Some inconvenient but important questions to ask yourself & your loved ones sooner rather than later

Take some time to think about it.

January 27, 2022, 07:58 PM

Bangladeshi man, 31, run over by train near Kallang MRT had committed suicide, took drugs before death

He was thought to have been suffering from depression.

January 27, 2022, 07:17 PM

China central govt blames local officials for covering up true death toll in Henan floods

89 officials face disciplinary actions.

January 27, 2022, 06:36 PM

Public can directly help migrant worker who lost leg in accident via ItsRainingRaincoats welfare group

The group is coordinating efforts for those who wish to help Vinoth.

January 27, 2022, 06:10 PM

Supermarkets to charge 5¢–10¢ per disposable plastic bag come mid-2023, NEA seeking public feedback

A 2018 study found that shoppers in Singapore take an average of 146 disposable carrier bags from supermarkets per person per year.

January 27, 2022, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.