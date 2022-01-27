Police bring father of 11-year-old twin boys found dead at Greenridge Crescent playground canal to crime scene

The police brought the father of two 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah back to the crime scene on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, was charged on Jan. 24 with the murder of one son.

Back at crime scene

Yap arrived at the crime scene at 3:10pm wearing a red shirt and dark cut-off pants.

He was handcuffed and surrounded by five police officers.

He was then taken to the park and down the steps towards the canal.

The park was cordoned off earlier.

Both boys were found in the canal, which is near the playground in Greenridge Crescent, between 4.23pm and 6.25pm on Friday, Jan. 21.

Yap was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 22.

He was charged with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap E Chern.

The other son is Aston Yap.

Mothership understands that the charge for the other boy will be tendered at later hearings.

What happened

Yap had called the police for help on Friday evening at the playground.

Officers arrived to find two brothers lying motionless.

They were pronounced dead by a paramedic.

A search was conducted in the forested area in Upper Bukit Timah near Toh Tuck Road, which saw the gurkhas and the police's K-9 unit deployed.

The police said Yap was arrested after round-the-clock investigations.

The police prosecutor said at Yap's hearing that the accused would be taken out for investigations with permission.

The case has been adjourned to Jan. 31.

