Li Jinglei makes sharp retort to Wang Leehom's rumoured FWB, S'porean singer Yumi, on police report

Yumi had denied being a third party in Wang's marriage.

Kayla Wong | December 18, 2021, 08:14 PM

Wang's ex-wife, Li Jinglei, has responded to a Weibo post by Singaporean singer Peh Wei Ling, better known as Yumi, of the duo By2, who has hit back at online allegations that she was one of the women whom Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom had an affair with.

Li left a comment on the post by Yumi's studio, which probably feels like a slap on the face for Peh.

Li wrote, "Please give me the police's contact details, I will provide the evidence, thank you."

Photo of police report

In a Weibo post issued at 4am on Dec. 18, their studio said, "Gossip can be destructive, words can kill. Very sorry to have troubled the police in the middle of the night, thank you for your hard work!"

The post was accompanied by a picture of what appeared to be a record of a police report made in China.

Li's response to the post appeared to have confirmed what several social media users have long speculated, with many commenting that it was unnecessary for Peh to have notified the police for it was a lost cause anyway.

"If you have it in you, go sue Li Jinglei."

"The wife is simply short of writing her (Yumi's) name (in her letter). Don't waste the resources of our country's police force."

"Don't waste our country's talents and resources, why do you still have the cheek to make a police report and issue a correction note in the middle of the night?"

"A friendly reminder. Wu xx (referring to Kris Wu) has also made a police report."

Previous statements to dispel rumours

Previously, By2 Studio had also issued a statement on Dec. 16 -- shortly after Wang announced his split from his wife -- that attempted to dispel rumours of Peh's involvement as a third party in Wang's marriage.

Wang had also released a statement through his agent that threatened legal action against all who make untrue and malicious allegations about him, Sohu Entertainment reported.

Since Li posted her 4,538-word letter that exposed the multiple affairs that Wang had before and after they got married, Wang has been dropped by at least three brands that he was working with.

While he hasn't made any response yet, he was most recently sighted at Taipei's Taoyuan International Airport after flying in from Beijing on Dec. 18, Central News Agency reported.

At the Beijing airport, he was reportedly calm, and even waved at the cameras.

