Mandopop singer Wang Leehom divorces wife of 8 years

Mandopop singer Wang Leehom confirmed that he has split up with his wife, Li Jinglei, on Dec. 15.

This comes after media reports broke the news of their divorce earlier in the day.

Wang said he fell short throughout marriage

The divorce was later confirmed by Wang in the afternoon with a note on his social media including Facebook and Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Wang, 45, married Li, 35, around eight years ago, in 2013.

Due to a difference in views and plans for the future

Wang said in his note that the couple decided to go their separate way due to a difference in views and plans for the future.

Reflecting on his marriage, Wang expressed his regret and added that there were many instances where he had fell short and did not do enough.

Wang also requested for the public to give his family some privacy during this time, and added that he will not be responding to the media on the matter any more.

Here's Wang's full statement in English:

"Jinglei and I have a private and simple life, so I will not be responding to any media queries. In the years of our marriage, there are many times where I have fallen short and not done enough, which I regret. We have different plans and ideas on how we wish to lead our lives in the future, and we have therefore decided to separate. While we have filed for a divorce, we will forever be a family. I hope that the public can give us some space, and not disturb my family during this time. Thank you everyone for your concern."

It was speculated that Li and Wang's mother could not really get along, contributing to the tension in their marriage.

Wang and Li have three kids — a three-year-old son, and two daughters who are five years old and seven years old respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 李靚蕾 Jinglei (@jl.leilei)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 王力宏 Wang Leehom (@wangleehom)

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @jl.leilei/Instagram and @wangleehom/Instagram