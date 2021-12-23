Vivian Hsu denies being Wang Leehom's friend with benefits again

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu has made a third statement about her alleged involvement in Mandopop star Wang Leehom's messy divorce with ex-wife, Lee Jinglei.

This new statement follows Lee's clarification that Taiwanese celebrity couple, Blackie Chen and Christine Fan, did not have any inappropriate relations with Wang.

The seemingly innocuous statement is not as simple, as it is meant to target rumours that Wang was having inappropriate relationships with Hsu, Fan, and Chen.

The fact that Lee left out one name from her clarification, well. You get it.

Physically and mentally exhausted

Prior to her latest statement on Dec. 22, Hsu had already posted two statements on Dec. 18 and 19.

Her latest post shows a black and white image of a beach with a lengthy caption.

The 46-year-old starts the lengthy Instagram caption by describing how "tormented and exhausted, both physically and mentally," she has become in the past couple of days of "being berated and falsely accused."

However, she recognises that there is still a lot of good in this world and was able to "see who her true friends are," whom she thanks for their care and concern in times of adversity.

The songstress also specially expressed her gratitude to her fans and work partners for their support and trust, and to objective netizens and reports.

Hsu reassured her loved ones and fans not to worry about her and reiterated that she has not neglected herself and is eating and drinking.

She revealed how the saga has severely affected her family and highlighted the need for her to defend her reputation.

"This time, the series of incidents involving my friend's marriage has severely affected my family, subjecting me and my family to devastating online attacks, slanders, etc., making me feel heartbroken and helpless. I need to remain strong and step out again to clarify what I have not done and defend my reputation."

"Did not come between Lee and Wang"

The veteran artiste, who has been in showbiz for over 30 years, also addressed those who say she is admitting her alleged involvement in the incident by making statements.

"Some people say that speaking out about this incident suggests that I am admitting my involvement in the incident. These reports that hide behind allusions, metaphors, and hints, and netizens' false accusations continue to soil my reputation. As a woman, wife, mother, and public figure, how could I not step forward and clear my own name?! This is not called admitting my involvement but a bunch of people slandering me 'without any evidence.'"

Towards the end of her post, Hsu underlines her belief that there is justice in this world and a stern warning for malicious keyboard warriors:

"The keyboard can kill but it does not mean you need not take responsibility after the killing. I would like to reiterate: I, Vivian Hsu, did not come between Lee [JingLei] and Wang [Leehom]. There was no private meetings and I'm definitely not the third party!"

She added that this is the third and final statement she is making and will not be repeating the same words again.

She will let the judiciary system deal with any follow-ups, she said.

Hsu has disabled all comments on that post and her entire Instagram page at the time of writing.

Read more

Top images via @jl.leilei and @vivianhsu.ironv on Instagram.