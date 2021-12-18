Aesthetic & pet-friendly restaurant by Cafe de Nicole's Flower opens in One-north

Brought to you by the people behind Cafe de Nicole's Flower and Le Jardin at Fort Canning, Under Der Linden is a new pet-friendly restaurant in One-north.

Walk-ins and reservations

During our visit on a Friday afternoon, we observed that the restaurant was full.

They accept reservations via Instagram Direct Message as well as walk-ins.

It's best to have a reservation before you arrive as we were told that the waiting time for walk-ins can take an average of 45 minutes to an hour, depending on seat availability.

However, chances are the reason why you are here (or dragged here) is to take pictures anyway, so you can spend the time taking pictures outside while waiting for your table.

Here are some of the spaces that will soon populate Instagram:

Photo spots

You can't miss the front entrance, which appears to be a popular photo op spot.

However, we observed a constant stream of customers (and buses) approaching the front entrance during our lunchtime visit on a Friday, which can pose a bit of a challenge for those seeking an uninterrupted photo session.

Next is the entrance of Nicole's Flower store, located right beside Under Der Linden's front entrance.

The corridors outside are decked out in plants and monochrome tiles and chairs.

The outdoor seating area was not open to diners yet during our visit on Dec. 17, but we were told that it should open from Dec. 21 onwards.

A stone’s throw away from Nicole's Flower is a white floral archway.

Nicole's Flower

You might also want to pop into Nicole's Flower, where you can pick up a bouquet for your date, peek into the restaurant space, or take more pictures.

Restaurant space

Under Der Linden identifies itself as a restaurant with "a communal dining concept".

Once your table is ready, head in and you'll be greeted with the following sights:

Food and drinks

The menu can be accessed via the QR code on the table or by clicking here.

For drinks, we tried the Tandaradei (S$9), which is butterfly pea flower tea with grapefruit and homemade tea syrup.

This pretty drink leans on the sour side with a strong grapefruit taste.

Another drink recommendation is the Walther Vogelweide (S$12), which is a shaken lychee and yuzu infused English tea that is served in a transparent tea pot and matching teacups.

These drinks are non-alcoholic but you can add a shot of vodka, rum, or gin for an additional S$4.

Next, our choice of Small Plate, the Hamachi Crudo (S$24) with cucumber, celery, grapes, and dill was served.

Available in both the lunch and dinner menu, we found the slices of raw fish to be fresh and soft, complemented by the light, refreshing sauce that they are immersed in.

Despite being called a "Small Plate", we felt that the dish can be shared as an appetiser between two small eaters.

The "Big Plate" we tried was the Iberico Pork Secreto (S$34) with charred kale, pineapple, and apple cider jus.

The tiny pineapple cubes do not only add a pop of colour to the dish but also helps cut through the greasiness of the meat and saltiness of the sauce.

Overall, a safe option for a main course that is hard to go wrong. However, if you prefer fish, the Barramundi (S$30) was recommended to us as well.

Again, we felt that the portion was big enough to share between two small eaters. Or perhaps we were just too full from the appetiser earlier.

If you don't mind a bit of carbs, they also have pastas on the menu.

Last but not least, we had to make space for a dessert.

They all looked very pretty so it was a bit of a struggle to decide which to pick.

We eventually picked the Earl Grey Lavender (S$12).

Adorned with flowers, it makes for a pretty dessert. However, we found it a bit too sweet for us, perhaps due to the cream that overpowers the earl grey.

If you have a sweet tooth and prefer an Instagram-worthy dessert, this is a good option, especially if paired with some hot tea or coffee to balance out the sweetness.

Desserts range from S$11 to S$14 and are displayed at the counter:

They also have pastries such as Butterfly Danish (S$6), Focaccia (S$6), and Pumpkin Brioche (S$8).

On your way to the toilets via the back door, you might notice the outdoor space next to the toilets.

We were told the lights outside, including the neon sign, are typically switched on at around 6pm.

There will also be another restaurant occupying the space next door that is targeted to open in 2022.

Named Cesoir, the fine dining concept under Nicole's Flower will accommodate 30 to 50 pax, including a private dining area, with a different menu from Under Der Linden.

Getting here

If you're arriving by public transport, take bus 191 opposite Exit B of One-north and stop at the third bus stop (before Whitchurch Road), bringing you to the doorstep of the cafe.

If you're driving, there are some parking lots (marked red) at the side of the restaurant that are reserved for diners, as well as some space across the road.

Under Der Linden

Address: 5B Portsdown Road Singapore, Singapore 139311

Opening Hours: 9am to 10:30pm, daily

Top images by Karen Lui.