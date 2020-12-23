Telok Kurau floral-themed cafe decked out in Christmas decor has souffle pancakes, brioche french toast & more

Café de Nicole's Flower, a floral-themed cafe located along Telok Kurau Road, is all decked out in Christmas decor this festive season.

Pretty pastel Christmas trees can be found set up around the cafe.

Guests can bring their dogs or cats to the cafe as it is pet-friendly.

Christmas Dinner

They are also offering a Christmas Dinner package (S$138/pax) featuring a six-course dinner on Dec. 24 and 25, 2020.

This includes a surprise gift, a Christmas-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail, one glass of wine or champagne and a photo which will be printed out.

Currently, slots for the Christmas Dinner package on Dec. 24 are fully booked. Limited slots are available for the Christmas Dinner package on Dec. 25.

For those who might not be able to visit this festive period, the floral-themed cafe is just as pretty without the Christmas decorations.

Menu

Apart from the festive offerings, they have a variety of sweet treats on the menu such as:

Brioche French Toast

Original French Toast (S$12.90)

Original French Toast with Banana and Bacon (S$16)

Ice Cream Parfait

Hokkaido, Strawberry & Vanilla

Lemon Yuzu & Earl Grey

Souffle Pancake

Original (S$15.90)

Matcha (S$16.90)

Earl Grey & Bobba (S$19.90)

Mango Graham (S$19.90)

They also offer an all-day brunch menu:

Grilled Chicken (S$17.90)

Truffle & Cheese Filling Ravioli (S$16.90)

Aglio Olio (S$21.90)

Baked Stuffed Portobello (S$15.90)

Details

The cafe accepts limited slots for reservation on weekdays. Alternatively, you may opt to walk-in.

Café de Nicole's Flower

Address: 224 Telok Kurau Road, #01-01, Singapore 423836

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm.

Saturday to Sunday and Public Holidays, 9am to 9pm.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photos via @cafedenicolesflower on Instagram