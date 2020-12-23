Back

Telok Kurau floral-themed cafe decked out in Christmas decor has souffle pancakes, brioche french toast & more

Chio and pet friendly.

Siti Hawa | December 23, 2020, 12:05 PM

Events

Cellarbration Warehouse Sale

20 December 2020 - 26 December 2020

Café de Nicole's Flower, a floral-themed cafe located along Telok Kurau Road, is all decked out in Christmas decor this festive season.

Pretty pastel Christmas trees can be found set up around the cafe.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Café de Nicole's Flower (@cafedenicolesflower)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Café de Nicole's Flower (@cafedenicolesflower)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Catherine (@catherine.s.s)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🍿HUI🍯 (@mumuee)

Guests can bring their dogs or cats to the cafe as it is pet-friendly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🍿HUI🍯 (@mumuee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝕙𝓨ⓟ𝔢 𝕓𝐄𝔸Ş𝐭 𝘿𝙊𝘿𝙊 (@dodothepapxcorgi)

Christmas Dinner

They are also offering a Christmas Dinner package (S$138/pax) featuring a six-course dinner on Dec. 24 and 25, 2020.

This includes a surprise gift, a Christmas-themed welcome cocktail or mocktail, one glass of wine or champagne and a photo which will be printed out.

Photo via @cafedenicolesflower on Instagram

Currently, slots for the Christmas Dinner package on Dec. 24 are fully booked. Limited slots are available for the Christmas Dinner package on Dec. 25.

For those who might not be able to visit this festive period, the floral-themed cafe is just as pretty without the Christmas decorations.

Photo via @cafedenicolesflower on Instagram

Photo via @cafedenicolesflower on Instagram

Photo via @cafedenicolesflower on Instagram

Menu

Apart from the festive offerings, they have a variety of sweet treats on the menu such as:

Brioche French Toast

  • Original French Toast (S$12.90)

  • Original French Toast with Banana and Bacon (S$16)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Café de Nicole's Flower (@cafedenicolesflower)

Ice Cream Parfait

  • Hokkaido, Strawberry & Vanilla

  • Lemon Yuzu & Earl Grey

Souffle Pancake 

  • Original (S$15.90)

  • Matcha (S$16.90)

  • Earl Grey & Bobba (S$19.90)

  • Mango Graham (S$19.90)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Café de Nicole's Flower (@cafedenicolesflower)

They also offer an all-day brunch menu:

  • Grilled Chicken (S$17.90)

  • Truffle & Cheese Filling Ravioli (S$16.90)

  • Aglio Olio (S$21.90)

  • Baked Stuffed Portobello (S$15.90)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Café de Nicole's Flower (@cafedenicolesflower)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Café de Nicole's Flower (@cafedenicolesflower)

Details

The cafe accepts limited slots for reservation on weekdays. Alternatively, you may opt to walk-in.

Café de Nicole's Flower

Address: 224 Telok Kurau Road, #01-01, Singapore 423836

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm.

Saturday to Sunday and Public Holidays, 9am to 9pm.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via @cafedenicolesflower on Instagram

TraceTogether hits 70% usage target among S'pore residents before Christmas

Target reached.

December 23, 2020, 12:08 PM

Covid-19 spreads to Antarctica with outbreak of 58 cases

The outbreak appears to be centred aboard a supply ship from Chile.

December 23, 2020, 11:59 AM

15kg of drugs worth S$2.3 million found on M'sia lorries entering S'pore meant to carry bean sprouts & furniture

Lull in Causeway traffic but drugs still trying to make their way in.

December 23, 2020, 11:56 AM

Cat in M'sia eats owner's degree which look like a bunch of 'useless' papers

Better keep important documents safe.

December 23, 2020, 11:42 AM

29-year-old tries to exit North Bridge Road shophouse via roof when police investigate gathering

The man was arrested for committing a rash act while 14 others are being investigated.

December 23, 2020, 11:02 AM

In 2011, Workers' Party's Yee Jenn Jong defied his parents & wife to enter opposition politics. Now, he's stepping aside.

Almost Famous: We sit down with Yee Jenn Jong, Joo Chiat boy and once-almost MP, once NCMP, and he spills the beans on his journey with the longtime-tight-lipped Workers' Party.

December 23, 2020, 09:26 AM

M'sia buys 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, will spend 4 months checking if it can be used

Buy first, evaluate later.

December 23, 2020, 02:38 AM

Police looking for 3 men in relation to Circular Road restaurant fight after 7 others arrested

Police remind public harbouring fugitives is a serious offence.

December 23, 2020, 02:12 AM

5 symptomatic cases detected among 29 imported Covid-19 cases from countries like US, India & Costa Rica

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for a previously identified case.

December 22, 2020, 10:46 PM

S'pore woman finds lizard & 4 'fingernail-sized' eggs hidden in wooden knife block

Yikes.

December 22, 2020, 10:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.