New floral concept by Cafe de Nicole's Flower opens at Fort Canning with outdoor garden dining

A not-so-secret garden.

Karen Lui | September 29, 2021, 03:14 PM

Fancy dining in a garden or park with your pets? You can do it at pet-friendly restaurant Le Jardin (literally "The Garden" in French), nestled in Fort Canning Park.

Garden dining

A restaurant concept by the popular floral-themed cafe Cafe de Nicole's Flower, it's no surprise that the place has been decked out in an abundance of flowers and foliage.

Besides the tabletops, there are also plants hanging off the ceilings and along the walls.

In addition, the indoor seating area also boasts chandeliers, art pieces, as well as plant-themed murals.

If you prefer a more authentic garden dining experience, check out the various seating options in the alfresco area.

Like Cafe de Nicole's Flower, Le Jardin is also pet-friendly.

Food

Le Jardin offers a wider range of food options, with prices for mains starting at S$20 for the Forest Mushroom Tagliatelle.

They also offer a two-course lunch from from S$35++ pax, and a four-course dinner at S$98++ per couple.

Beverages start at S$3.90 for an Espresso and goes up to S$15 for a glass of house-pour red or white wine.

Desserts and pastries are on the menu as well.

Click here to access the full food and drinks menu, or to make a reservation. The menu can be accessed by clicking the third blank row under "Branch Menu" in the drop down.

Le Jardin

Address: 5 Cox Terrace, Level 2, Fort Canning Arts Centre, Singapore 179620

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 3:30pm, 5:30pm to 9pm

Closed on Mondays

Top images by @saltyaaron on Instagram.

