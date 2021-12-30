Back

S'pore footballers bid farewell to coach Tatsuma Yoshida at Changi Airport

Goodbye from his 'second family'.

Nigel Chua | Syahindah Ishak | December 30, 2021, 01:08 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Footballers from Singapore's national team were seen at Changi Airport sending off their coach Tatsuma Yoshida, who is leaving Singapore after ending his contract early.

Yoshida and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Dec. 28 that he would be stepping down to return to Japan, shortly after Singapore's Dec. 25 exit from the AFF Suzuki Cup.

He said in an exit interview on Dec. 28 that he had plans to return to his family Japan since last year, and even tried to bring them over to Singapore.

However, he was persuaded by the national team, and FAS's general secretary Yazeen Buhari to extend his stay.

Footballers and their families say goodbyes

Photos of Yoshida's socially-distanced send off at Changi Airport were uploaded by Facebook page ASEAN FOOTBALL on Dec. 29.

The photos showed a group of supporters at the Terminal 1 departure hall, including national team footballers and their families.

National footballers, from left: Amirul Adli, Faris Ramli, Ilhan Fandi, Hariss Harun, Song Ui-young.

Yoshida appeared to be carrying a black and yellow scarf from Tampines Rovers Football Club as well.

He was also seen holding a framed photo of him with Buhari, capturing the moment where he was presented with a jersey while being officially appointed as the coach.

Tributes from players

A number of footballers posted personal farewell messages on social media too, with well-wishes and thank yous for Yoshida.

From Zulqarnaen Suzliman on Instagram

From Hassan Sunny on Instagram

From Safuwan Baharudin on Instagram

From Hariss Harun on Instagram

From Song Ui-young on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐹𝒶𝓇𝒾𝓈 𝑅𝒶𝓂𝓁𝒾 (@farisramli)

Quitting on a high

Singapore's performance in this year's AFF Suzuki Cup was hailed by many as a triumph for local football, including Yoshida himself, who praised the team, saying he was "moved by their fighting spirit".

While the Lions bowed out in a 4-2 loss to Indonesia in the semi-finals' second leg, Yoshida called it the best they'd played since he took over as coach.

Yoshida said, after the match:

"I feel happy working with them and I am very proud of them. This never-give-up mentality is the most important thing… we showed that we can improve, become stronger and move Singapore football to greater heights."

In his exit interview, Yoshida said he would miss the team, and miss Singapore.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Indonesian man claims he was hired to take Covid-19 vaccines on behalf of 14 people

The man claimed that he once received three jabs in a day.

December 30, 2021, 12:54 PM

Swee Choon opens at AMK Hub so you don't need to go down to Jalan Besar

Only takeaway or delivery.

December 30, 2021, 12:35 PM

Kim Jong Un looks much slimmer sparking more health rumours

Oppa.

December 30, 2021, 12:29 PM

New punishment: Motorists who evade roadblock can be jailed up to 7 years, fined up to S$10,000

Or both.

December 30, 2021, 12:17 PM

S'pore is Chinese people's favourite country & travel destination: Survey

Singapore had been outside of the top six since 2018.

December 30, 2021, 12:03 PM

WHO: Omicron risk remains 'very high', now the dominant variant in UK & US

WHO said that further data is needed to understand the clinical markers of severity of illness caused by the Omicron variant.

December 30, 2021, 12:00 PM

S'pore OnlyFans creator, Titus Low, 22, charged for transmitting obscene material, bail set at S$5,000

His case has been adjourned to Jan. 20, 2022.

December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM

McDonald's S'pore now selling peri peri shaker fries tossed with paprika, parsley flakes, herbs & spices

Shake it.

December 30, 2021, 11:00 AM

Lawrence Wong to deliver 2022 Budget Statement on Feb. 18

Wong's first main Budget Statement.

December 30, 2021, 10:27 AM

Travellers entering S'pore only allowed to bring up to 20 Covid-19 self-test kits each

Self-test kits that are not evaluated for quality and efficacy can compromise public health.

December 30, 2021, 02:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.